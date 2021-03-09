PORTVILLE — Every year at the end of winter, the snow begins to melt, temperatures begin to increase, and the forest begins to start its spring transformation.
But one of the first events to occur in the spring, might not be very noticeable to the average person.
As the snow melts, there is an excessive amount of water creating small, isolated ponds in any depression or low area on the forest floor of areas such as the Lillibridge area of Pfeiffer Nature Center.
Pfeiffer officials said this results in the creation of vernal ponds, or temporary pools that exist in the spring and dry up in the summer. These pools become hidden worlds for amphibians. Hundreds of salamanders and frogs can migrate to a single vernal pond in the spring for breeding every year, officials added. This is a critical step in the life cycle of these species.
Those who want to see vernal ponds are invited to join presenter, Brandon Witmer, as he leads Lillibridge visitors on a walk to explore these hidden worlds, learn about their importance and find the small creatures that rely on these pools year after year.
The walk will be held at the Lillibridge property at 1974 Lillibridge Road, from 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 20. The program is free to the public, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Due to COVID safety measures, social distancing and masks covering the mouth and nose are required. The group size will be limited to a first come, first serve basis and pre-registration is required.
Those interested are asked to register by March 17 by sending emails to: naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or by contacting the Pfeiffer office at (716)933-0187. Registrants are asked to indicate the number attending, the preferred time slot and a phone number. Registrants will be contacted to confirm reservations.
In the event of freezing rain or extreme temperatures, the program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the Pfeiffer website home page.