WELLSVILLE — Everyone knows you can never find a parking place in the village and when the Allegany County Ancient Order of Hibernians 7th annual car show comes to town Sept. 10 you won’t find a parking place in Island Park, either.
Get those custom, antique and classic cars polished up for the AOH’s Park ‘N the Park Car Show, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.
“This is a great family fun event here in Allegany County,” the organizer of the event, AOH member Brian Cannon, said.
More than 230 cars and trucks were registered last year and parked under the trees from tip to center of the park, leaving scant room for the ICS Fun Fair, which takes place in tandem with the show. Car enthusiasts were able to walk under the trees, converse with owners and generally enjoy seeing many types of vehicles, from an antique Model A to today’s sports cars.
A couple of contests keep the registered car owners and viewers entertained. For the registered vehicles there is a Loudest Exhaust contest. The vehicle that reaches the highest decibel level wins.
Everyone gets to participate in the engine Blow-Up Contest by guessing how long it takes for an engine running without oil to blow up. The winner with the closest, registered, guess takes home 50% of the pot.
At the end of the day 30 trophies will be awarded.
The car show takes place along with the annual Immaculate Conception Church Fun Fair, so there will be plenty for everyone to do. There will be music, 50/50 raffles, onsite vendors, a chicken barbeque, food trucks and more.
The Fun Fair will offer games for children, a baked goods booth, used books and items and an auction.
Cannon said the car show is one of the AOH’s top fundraisers; all proceeds from the show help support local charities. The AOH also hosts the annual Irish Road Bowling event in June for charity.
To pre-register for Park ‘N the Park, contact the AOH via email at AOH.DIV1@yahoo.com or messenger on Facebook for an early registration form. The cost is $10 per vehicle. You can also register from 10 a.m. until noon the day of the show. Dash plaques and goodie bags will be given to the first 100 registered vehicles.
Bokman of Wellsville is helping to sponsor the car show.