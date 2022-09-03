WELLSVILLE — Everyone knows you can never find a parking place in the village and when the Allegany County Ancient Order of Hibernians 7th annual car show comes to town Sept. 10 you won’t find a parking place in Island Park, either.

Get those custom, antique and classic cars polished up for the AOH’s Park ‘N the Park Car Show, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

