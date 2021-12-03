EDITOR’S NOTE: Five area businesses are vying for a share of $35,000 in business funding as they compete in the Erick Laine Business Accelerator, an incubator created to stimulate business growth in greater Olean and Cattaraugus County. The finalists will take part in a final business showcase taking place Dec. 7 at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus.
LITTLE VALLEY — Since 1950, Hi-Y Farm in Little Valley has continued a family tradition.
The family farm originally produced dairy and beef, but the booming opportunity of the hemp industry expanded their use of the property.
The farm’s new goal is to make Cattaraugus County the hemp epicenter of New York state.
With the help of workshops and mentoring from the Laine Business Accelerator, Hi-Y Farm will focus on reinventing the small farm concept and growing hemp, according to family member Jessica Golley. “Hi-Y Hemp Farm’s goal is to re-energize their small farm and help agriculture within Cattaraugus County,” she said.
The hemp industry deals with some misperceptions, Golley noted, and Hi-Y Farm is working to address this challenge. Educating customers via social media helps customers see the organic ingredients and the beneficial properties from their products.
“One thing we always focus on is education and, additionally, (the customers’) personal choice,” Golley said. “The ingredients are natural, oftentimes organic, heavily tested and also very low to non-existent levels of THC, which is often the hesitancy that may come from a particular person.” THC is the psychoactive substance in cannabis, but is minimal in hemp. Golley also noted that use of CBD – which is often extracted from hemp and hemp products for its health-related benefits – is becoming more mainstream. “People are exploring to figure out what products would benefit them.”
Hi-Y Farm Hemp will soon release their first product in the form of a CBD-infused face balm. The “Saving Face Beard Bomb” is designed to heal and enhance growth within beards using all-natural hemp ingredients from the farm. “Something that’s really great about it are the natural ingredients. Many of them are organic,” Golley explained, “you just rub it on your skin and get that added benefit as well.”
Collaborating with the Laine Business Accelerator has helped the farm’s aspirations of launching these products. “There’s only benefits,” Golley said about the accelerator experience. “They’ve been extremely helpful and a great resource for the local business community to brainstorm, and take time to really focus on their business.”
Golley’s advice to local business owners who may be on the fence about applying to take part in upcoming Laine Business Accelerator programs? “They should get off the fence pretty quickly. It’s a wonderful program filled with people who really are focused on amplifying business in Cattaraugus County.”
Hi-Y’s beard balm will start shipping on Dec. 15; consumers can visit https://www.hiyfarm.com to learn more.
The family members at Hi-Y are beginning to explore ideas for their next product. According to Golley, the farm will continue to develop high quality products that will benefit the community.