Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market

OLEAN — If you’ve been hoping for a chance to thank community heroes, Friday is your chance as the Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market has invited them to attend.

The community heroes’ celebration will happen from 3 to 5 p.m., while the farmers market is open every Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1900 Constitution Ave.

