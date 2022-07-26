OLEAN — If you’ve been hoping for a chance to thank community heroes, Friday is your chance as the Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market has invited them to attend.
The community heroes’ celebration will happen from 3 to 5 p.m., while the farmers market is open every Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1900 Constitution Ave.
“We will be having firemen and truckers, police, teachers, a dentist, construction worker, a farmer with his tractor, etc.,” said Tammy Gardner, market manager.
There will also be a market basket raffle and a Beef ‘N’ Barrel gift card giveaway and activities for adults and kids, including a thank you table where participants can write thank you cards.
This is our community and we want to celebrate those who work and serve,” Gardner said.
That sense of community was echoed by Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, when they stopped by the farmers market in June. Borrello said it was great to see so many different members and aspects of the community partnering together. Giglio agreed, adding, “That’s what it’s all about.”
Vendors include those selling produce; honey; baked goods; handmade jewelry; homemade soaps and lotions; handmade signs; t-shirts, goat’s milk lotion and soap; home décor; handmade metalwork; and other items. The farmers market accepts SNAP, WIC and senior checks and SNAP is doubled up.
Showing their commitment to the community, this is just one of the series of special events and benefits this year happening at the Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market.