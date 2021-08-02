ANGELICA — Angelica Heritage Days will again bring the spotlight to “the village where History Lives” Aug. 6-7.
When you enter the village of Angelica, signs tell you that — and from its quaint Main Street to its centuries-old courthouse, that statement can’t be debated. What is known today as Angelica was first settled in 1802. Four years later Allegany County was founded with Angelica named as the county seat. While there was a previous court building, in 1819 a new courthouse was built. That building stands today just to the south of Park Circle in the center of the village.
In recent years the 203-year-old building, which is listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places, has undergone a major exterior renovation.
Historian and former mayor David Haggstrom noted, “Sometime ago the building was painted, but when the renovation work revealed the original brickwork underneath, people didn’t want it painted over, so now the building is back to how it originally looked.”
The old courthouse is a major part of this year’s Heritage Days and is featured on the commemorative t-shirts.
At 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Grange Hall, Gail Richardson, author of the book “Angelica Town Hall/Old Allegany County Courthouse,” will give a talk about the courthouse, along with a representative of the renovation firm. The cost is $5. Richardson’s book will also be on sale.
Prior to that, at noon and again on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., David Fleming will conduct a walking tour of the historical district. The cost is $5.
Also, on the historical side of things, the Colonial Room at the library will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7.
In addition to the historical nature of Heritage Days, it is also a weekend of entertainment and competition. As in the past, local teams of two will be vying for the title on the croquet court — a competition that has a decades-long tradition in the village. The court will be busy both days with semifinals action.
In addition to the croquet, a corn hole tournament is planned on the basketball court.
The Farmer’s Market takes place both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature not only crafts, delicacies, foods, vegetables and flowers but also raffles and a basket auction. Those wishing to donate a basket to the auction should call (716) 378-0707 or 244-8177.
Heritage Days will be full of music. On Saturday, on the bandstand, Casual Reply will play at 11 a.m., Fair to Fiddlin’ at 1 p.m. and Triple Play at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Dave Mason will play at noon followed at 2 p.m. by Bob and Gena Decker.
The last scheduled event for Heritage Days is a Tails and Tales Magic show at the library at 6 p.m.
Main Street merchants will also be open throughout the weekend.