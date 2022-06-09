Heritage Day Saturday at Seneca museum
SALAMANCA — The annual Heritage Day festival hosted by the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In its fifth year, the event gives visitors a chance to learn about the Iroquois heritage at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center with an artisan market, food and smoke dance competitions.
Dance ranges include Tiny Tots, 4 and younger; Youths, 5-12; Teens, 13-17; Junior Adults, 18-35; Senior Adults, 36-49; and Golden Age, 50-plus.
The festival is free and open to the public.
The Seneca-Iroquois National Museum is located within the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center at 82 West Hetzel St. For more details call (716) 945-1760 or visit online at senecamuseum.org.