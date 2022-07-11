PORTVILLE — After a two-year hiatus, Portville Heritage Day is back on the calendar Saturday.
Scheduled to fall on alumni weekend, the day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pioneer Park, with various vendors; a car show; music; food; a basket auction; live animals; and children’s games, including a barrel-train ride.
“Heritage Day is alumni weekend and that’s kind of where we get our crowd,” said Bob Fischer, who has been in charge of the car show for years. “It looks like we have quite a few vendors and you never know how many people are in the car show. It’s basically a fun show (with trophies and door prizes). There’s no fee to enter. We’ll have cars; trucks; farm tractors; motorcycles and all are welcome.”
It will also be the first day to purchase the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce holiday ornament featuring the iconic park bandstand. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, costs $25. Included with each of the ornaments is a brief history of the bandstand.
The day begins from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, including eggs, sausage and drinks, hosted by the American Legion.
At 11 a.m. tour of Portville Central School should be popular, as the school will take the opportunity to show off its capital improvements, like hi-tech classrooms and the auditorium, newly renovated with a new stage and the addition of a balcony.
In the park, a dog nose word demonstration at 11 a.m., with instructor Gina Baker, will show off what the specifically-trained dog is capable of.
The Portville Free Library will invite people to stop in and take a look at their mysterious signature quilt, featuring many familiar Portville names. The quilt, recently discovered at the library, was created in 1976 by the Methodist church women, but its purpose is unknown. The library will also host a book sale downstairs.
A chicken BBQ will be available at noon at the fire department and hot dogs will be for sale at the Methodist church.
A street dance at the American Legion fill cap off the day, with RockManinov playing from 7 to 11 p.m., but stick around because Sunday Boy Scout Pack 631 will be having a duck race on Dodge Creek. Ducks are $5 and the ducks will be dropped from the foot bridge at noon. The first three ducks to cross the spillway will win $100, $50 and $25 respectively.
Proceeds from Heritage Day will benefit the alumni association, with those from the vendors donated to benefit Cub Scout Pack 631.