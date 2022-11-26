OLEAN – Thousands gathered in the wind and occasional sleet on Friday to light up downtown and welcome Santa Claus down Santa Claus Lane.
The annual Santa Claus Lane Parade saw 40 units and around 670 adults and children escort Santa and Mrs. Claus down North Union Street, said Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce COO Meme Yanetsko, and more than 2,200 people lined the street to cheer on the various parade units and the jolly old elf.
“What a great night – there was some sleet/rain during the staging session but other than that the night was beautiful,” Yanetsko said. “ Loads of people lined up the streets of downtown. There was a little miscommunication with the microphone, so instead of Santa, yours truly had to do the count down this year for the lights lighting.”
Various awards were presented to the units. Paula Snyder of Jamestown Community College; Paula Bernstein of the Tri-County Arts Council and resident Max Bullers were the judges for this season’s parade.
The Blitzen Award, sponsored by Times Herald was awarded to Olean Area Federal Credit Union as the most photogenic float or unit; The Seasons Greetings Award, sponsored by Olean PC Repair and Security Cameras by Joe Duplechian was awarded to Anderson Shortell of Olean to the best newcomer to the parade; The Rudolph Award, sponsored by National Grid Co., was awarded to Paul Brown Motors for the float with the most or best use of lights; The Snowflake Award, sponsored by the Street Classics Car Club was awarded to Olean Youth Huskys Football Players and Cheerleaders for the unit with the most participants in the parade; Angelic Spirit Award, sponsored by Mandy’s Flowers, was awarded to Believers Chapel of Olean as the most spiritual/religious float or unit. The Elves Award, sponsored by Owl Home Groups, was awarded to C.O.L.O.R.S / Veronyca’s Showgirls for to the float or unit that best typifies the holiday through the eyes of a child; Jingle Bells Award, sponsored by Milestone Financial Strategies, was awarded to Storm Athletics of Olean; the best theatrical (music/dance) float or unit; and The Sleigh Award, presented by The Bantelman Agency, was awarded to Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department as the most decorated larger truck (fire truck, flatbed, utility vehicles, etc.)
“The greater Olean area is a well-diversified community and as such, people from all walks of life and religion attended the parade to celebrate the gifts and graces of the holiday seasons,” Yanetsko said. “ It is truly a night when the community comes together.”
A video of the parade is available on the Olean Times Herald’s Facebook page.
Chamber officials noted that dusk activities will be held in neighboring towns to welcome Santa and the holiday season. Prancing Down Portville and the Allegany Holiday Celebration are set for later today.
For more information, call Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.