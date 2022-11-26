OLEAN – Thousands gathered in the wind and occasional sleet on Friday to light up downtown and welcome Santa Claus down Santa Claus Lane.

The annual Santa Claus Lane Parade saw 40 units and around 670 adults and children escort Santa and Mrs. Claus down North Union Street, said Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce COO Meme Yanetsko, and more than 2,200 people lined the street to cheer on the various parade units and the jolly old elf.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

