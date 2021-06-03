OLEAN — FeedMore WNY is looking to Spread the Love this summer.
The organization will conduct its second annual drive for non-perishable food — especially peanut butter — on Saturday, and organizers are hoping residents will help Spread the Love, too.
Peanut butter is important to those who access the 88 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, group homes, BackPack program sites and school pantry sites in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, said Catherine Shick, chief communications officer for FeedMore WNY.
She said that peanut butter is one of the most requested non-perishable foods and that FeedMore WNY, headquartered in Buffalo, always tries to have an abundant supply on hand.
“Peanut butter is highly requested,” Shick said. “It’s easy to use (in) a sandwich or a snack. … It’s a universal product. We really hope these Spread the Love peanut butter drives can help.”
Representatives will be at the Southern Tier Farmers Market in Lincoln Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to accept donations of peanut butter for FeedMore WNY. You can also donate online at feedmore.org or to a virtual peanut butter drive via YouGiveGoods.
This past year the food bank distributed enough food for 16 million meals, an increase of 36%, and it needs to replenish shelves with this universal product. That’s because the beloved spread usually comes in from local food drives by businesses and groups.
“We get food from a variety of streams … people dropping off food donations and hold drives is what we’re lacking,” Shick said. “Those community food donations are important to us because they allow us to provide a variety of products and shelf-stable foods.”
The food bank is the busiest with community donations from October through December each year. Usually, Mother’s Day weekend and August food drives would typically help through the summer months, but once again this year, they’ve both had to be canceled due to COVID.
While FeedMore WNY is a member of Feeding America, Spread the Love isn’t part of a national food drive, but an internal fundraiser driven by its own members.
“We are so fortunate to have the WNY community who donate time, food, money,” Shick said. “Our board and the Community Ambassador Councils have been great. It’s fortunate to have them involved.”
FeedMore WNY also serves agencies in Erie and Niagara counties, and in 2020, the organization:
- Collected nearly 13,000 pounds of food and more than $8,000 in contributions and gift cards in the inaugural Spread the Love peanut butter drive.
- Assisted a total of 180,880 individuals, a 36% increase from 2019.
- Distributed enough food through all of its feeding programs to provide nearly 16 million meals to our neighbors in need. This is an increase of approximately 4 million meals compared to 2019.
“Unfortunately,” Shick said, “the increased need for food assistance in the community will not subside any time soon. Hunger leaders and economists across the nation project the increased need to last for the next 2 to 5 years.”