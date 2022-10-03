WELLSVILLE — A recent development in Wellsville has created a logistical nightmare for the annual SPCA Theme Basket Auction and the organization needs help to get the event off the ground.
For the last few years, the SPCA Serving Allegany County has held its annual auction in the Kmart building to raise funds to support its shelter animals. There they were able to accept donations, wrap baskets and display them all at the same site. This year, Runnings is moving into the building and is currently renovating it toward an expected opening date in the spring.
The auction, the SPCA’s largest fundraiser, was suddenly out of a home and assembly area.
The middle school gym at Wellsville Central School on State Street is taking in the auction Oct. 14-15 — but that isn’t the end of the problem.
The baskets and donations still must be collected, wrapped, and labeled. SPCA president Lynda Pruski said a vacant building in the Dollar General plaza on the Bolivar Road will serve as the staging area and from there the baskets will have to be transported to the gym Friday afternoon.
“Typically, we get people who bring in their donations later in the week,” she said. “We need them to bring in their donations as early as possible, so that we can get them wrapped and ready for transport.”
There are several sites, in addition to the Bolivar Road building where donations may be dropped off — First Citizens Community Bank in Wellsville and ALCO Federal Credit Union branches in Wellsville, Belmont, Friendship and Cuba. If you cannot drop off a basket during the day, call (585) 593-2200 or email SPCAallegany@gmail.com and they will pick it up, or go online at www.SPCAAllegany.org
For more information, follow on Facebook for updates.
Volunteers are also needed to wrap the baskets and to load and unload baskets and set up tables in the gym the afternoon of Oct. 14.
The problem of transporting an average of 400 baskets from the Bolivar Road to the school is being eased by the donation of a couple of car haulers thanks to the generosity of Dr. Paul Axtel and his wife Loraine and Kevin Murphy. But loading and unloading help will be needed.
The Annual Theme Basket Auction is the most important fundraiser of the year for the SPCA, which receives no governmental support and operates solely on donations and grants.
“The one thing people don’t realize about our SPCA is that our funding comes totally from donations and grants. We rely on volunteers and without them we couldn’t exist.” Pruski said.
The SPCA Serving Allegany County has been in existence since 1911 and was founded in Cuba. It moved to Wellsville in the 1970s and a few years ago it moved into a state-of-the-art shelter in the town of Amity after an extensive fundraising campaign. It currently houses more than 50 dogs and 100 cats and kittens It also operates a low cost spay/neuter clinic at the facility.
Throughout the COVID epidemic, hundreds of dogs and cats were adopted from the facility, so many that the shelter was able to accept animals from other shelters in other states.
“We hope to be able to help shelters hit by the recent storms, but right now we are at capacity with recent cases we have taken in 27 pot-bellied pigs and dozens of chickens,” Pruski said.
All the funds from the Theme Basket Auction goes to support the animals in the shelter.
The Auction will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Friday and reopens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Winners will be called to pick up their items.
Along with the hundreds of baskets, there will be many specialty items including a specially constructed, roofed, and insulated doghouse, and a pizza box full of dough of the monetary kind. The Man Cave and the Kid’s Corner will both be back. Three food trucks are also going to be in the parking lot for visitors to enjoy.
“As always, we will have an array of many creative and unique Theme Baskets, so there is always something for everyone. We thank everyone for their continued support of our furry friends at the SPCA,” Pruski said.