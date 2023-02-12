ROCHESTER — Hearts for Isabella, an Olean-based non-profit organization, teamed up with renowned sculpture artist Eric Jones over the weekend to highlight National Heart Month and the annual #CHDAwareness Week.
Hearts For Isabella was created in memory of Isabella Dombrowski, who was born with half a heart and lost her battle to congenital heart disease in February 2020.
Bill and Tabi Dombrowski, Isabella’s parents, engaged Jones to create a special snow sculpture of Mike and Sully from Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” for all the children of Golisano Children’s Hospital of Rochester to watch from the comfort of their rooms for CHD Awareness Week.
The Dombrowski’s said CHD is the most common birth defect, affecting one in every 100 children born.
“We hope this brought so many smiles to the children of GCH and helps spread more awareness about CHD and Isabella’s impact with the world to help so many of those affected and in the hospital,” the Dombrowskis said on Sunday. “As Isabella’s parents, we’re so proud and honored to work with such talented and amazing people to put together such an event for these children. Our hearts are so full.”
The couple thanked Shamrock Paving of Rochester for helping to deliver snow collected from Paul Lewis Ice Rink Arena of Rochester. Volunteers dressed up in costumes of Mike and Sully for the event as well.
Jones, of West Clarksville and whose reputation is national after his success on Halloween pumpkin carving contest shows, sculpted Mike and Sully with a “CHD” heart.
“Eric is a world famous talented artist in the local area and collaborated with our organization to do something big and colorful for the children to enjoy,” the Dombrowskis said.
Jones called it an honor to create the snow sculpture for Hearts for Isabella.
“With dozens of kids, families and nurses watching from the hospital windows, it helps remind me of how blessed I am,” he said. “My daughter is about to graduate with her master’s degree is a CHD survivor. I hope my artwork brings a smile to the faces of these tiny warriors. Keep fighting.”