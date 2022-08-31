OLDC Heart of Olean donation

Tri-County Arts Council Executive Director Paula Bernstein (left) and Meme Yanetsko of the Olean Local Development Corp. pose in front of the TCAC building with a $1,000 donation to the TCAC for the Heart of Olean mural project.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — The Heart of Olean mural is almost completely funded thanks to a local benefit corporation.

The Olean Local Development Corporation, a nonprofit under the auspices of the city, offered a $1,000 donation to the cause at the Tri-County Arts Council this week.

