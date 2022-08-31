OLEAN — The Heart of Olean mural is almost completely funded thanks to a local benefit corporation.
The Olean Local Development Corporation, a nonprofit under the auspices of the city, offered a $1,000 donation to the cause at the Tri-County Arts Council this week.
“The OLDC’s mission is to promote economic development and the area’s quality of life through community-based projects,” said David Carucci, treasurer for the OLDC and former mayor who led the group’s creation in 2005.
“Through the OLDC adopted budget, there are monies allocated under special events that the OLDC can donate to special projects following guidelines,” added Keri Kerper, Community Development director for the city of Olean.
Under rules established by the OLDC, “the Organization, entity, etc. must have previously submitted and been awarded grant funds from another source in an amount matching the funding request or exceeding the request to the OLDC,” said OLDC President JR Bennion.
After this donation, “The fundraising goal for the mural is at 96%,” said TTAC Executive Director Paula Bernstein. “Donations are still being accepted. The mural committee has set Oct. 8, 2022 as completion date for the art project.”
The public art project, led by world-renowned mural artist and Olean native Meg Saligman, will surround the Library and Liberal Arts Center on the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus once it is completed. Officials hoped to raise $200,000 for the effort.
Funds for the donation came from a $416,000 Community Development Block Grant which helped furnish the Hampton Inn & Suites in North Olean. The repayment of that grant by developers — set up as a no-interest loan for the first 10 years amounting to $200,000, while the second half may be waived if the project meets hiring goals and stays open — is payable to the OLDC. The OLDC is expected to receive just over $3,500 a month from the repayment plan into 2031.
The donation to the mural project is the first public action the OLDC has taken in years. The OLDC was founded in 2005 to assist in repairing Bradner Stadium, but the group’s activity and bank accounts dwindled in the mid-2010s. In 2019, it had just $57 on hand in 2019 and a $1,000 bill to pay for a state-mandated annual audit. After a $4,000 cash infusion from the city government’s grant fund revenues — and the loss and restoration of its tax exempt status due to improperly filed tax returns — the organization began looking at revenue sources such as handling the CDBG for the hotel. The OLDC is operating on a roughly $56,500 budget for 2022-23, including $50,000 for citywide revitalization programs.
To visit the mural, please visit the site on location on the campus of Jamestown Community College Olean on the Library and Liberal Arts Center building. Contact Bernstein at 716-372-7455 to donate. For more information on the OLDC, contact the City’s community development office at 716-376-5647.