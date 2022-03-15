ALLEGANY — The Allegany Village Planning Board is scheduled to conduct a public hearing Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the proposed renewal of a special use permit by Weitsman Allegany Realty LLC.
The special use permit is for the Ben Weitsman of Allegany scrap yard at 34 W. Union St. in the village.
Members of the Planning Board met Monday night to discuss the hearing on the special use permit.
There is some concern that the scrap yard may be handling material not covered by their permit, particularly cars with gas tanks and batteries and white goods, according to one planning board member.
Brian Lamb, who was appointed to the board late last year and lives in the area of the scrap yard, said area residents are concerned over noise, dust and fumes, and question whether it is the best location for the company.
The planning board meeting will be held at the Village Municipal Building, 106 E. Main St. Anyone interested in speaking may attend the meeting.
Lamb, who has sent packets of material on the site to planning board and zoning board members, area residents and other village officials, said the company is handling material that is outside of the special use permit first granted to Valley Recycling in 2000.
The permit did not allow for vehicles or white goods to be stored at the site, Lamb said. The site may require an additional zoning variance.
Lamb questions if the site should be located across from the village’s Allegheny River Park and the planned $300,000 Allegany Skate Park. He noted the Cattaraugus County refuse transfer station, also located across from the scrap yard, is looking to relocate.
At the Dec. 15, 2021 meeting of the planning board, board members voted to notify Weitsman they considered the recycling facility a junkyard, which was not operating within its special use permit conditions.
Lamb said the original special permit was for nonferrous metals, not automobiles refrigerators,washers, dryers and stoves.
The number of cars processed at the West Union Street location increased from 457 in 2013 to 728 in 2015, 1,401 in 2016, 2,566 in 2017, 3,625 in 2018, 1,954 in 2019 and 3,132 in 2020. The facility handled 7,027 lead-acid batteries in 2020.
Ben Weitsman of Allegany reported processing 10,209 tons of ferrous scrap metal in 2020 and 489 tons of nonferrous metal.
The company announced a $1 million plan to invest in the site in November.
It will include removing the old building and replacing it with a more attractive and efficient structure, buying new state-of-the-art equipment, quieter cranes; installing new signs, higher fencing and blacktopping the area, CEO Adam Weitsman told the Times Herald at the time.
He said he considered the site “unacceptable” and planned to totally renovate it.
Lamb, of the planning board, said he doesn’t want to lose the business, but hopes they will consider another nearby site.