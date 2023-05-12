OLEAN — A public hearing on a proposed charter school in the city of Olean, slated for Monday at the Olean Intermediate Middle School library, has been canceled.
Notice of the cancellation was sent Friday via email from the Olean City School District. No information regarding a rescheduling of the public hearing was available.
Organizers of the proposed Olean Academy Charter School, which would focus on a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade, have been engaged in the process of getting approval for the school.
Charter schools are publicly funded and open to all students in New York state through an admissions lottery, according to the state Education Department. Each charter school is governed by a not-for-profit board of trustees which may include educators, community members, and leaders from the private sector.
The state department indicates charters have freedom to establish their own policies, design their own educational program and manage their human and financial resources. However, there is oversight by the state through the terms of a five-year performance contract.