OLEAN — Assistance is still available for Cattaraugus County residents for home heating and cooling needs and utility help through the 2021-22 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) through the Department of Social Services.
The New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance announced that a third emergency benefit will be authorized for those HEAP-eligible households that can document that a heating/utility emergency exists.
An emergency is defined as those households that are threatened with a heat/utility shut-off or their utility service is already off, there is less than 25% fuel left in oil, propane or kerosene tanks, or there is less than a 10-day supply of wood, wood pellets or coal.
Applications for the third emergency will be accepted through Aug. 31, or until funding is exhausted.
It is not necessary to go to the office to receive these benefits. There are contactless options for applying, interviewing, and submitting necessary documentation.
Meanwhile, county residents suffering from high temperatures this summer may also get some relief through HEAP’s Cooling Assistance Component.
Cooling assistance through the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance will also be available through Aug. 31, or until funds are expended.
The county began accepting applications this week for the 2021-22 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Cooling Assistance Component. Benefits are provided on a first come first serve basis.
Households may be eligible for the cooling benefit if they have not received a HEAP funded air conditioner in the past five years.
A documented medical condition that is exacerbated by extreme heat is not necessary this year to be eligible for a cooling grant.
For additional information regarding HEAP or to request an application, contact Social Services at the numbers listed below or visit us at the Heating and Energy Assistance page of the Cattaraugus County website: https://www.cattco.org/social-services/HEAP.
To have an application mailed to you, ask general questions, or to report an emergency, please call (716) 701-3774.
The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, please leave a message and somebody will get back to you on the next business day.
Completed applications can be mailed to: Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, N.Y., 14760, Attn: HEAP.