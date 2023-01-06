The Emergency Benefit component of the Heating and Energy Assistance (HEAP) program opened Tuesday.
The Emergency Benefit will be authorized for those HEAP-eligible households that can document that a heating/utility emergency exists.
An emergency is defined as those households that are threatened with a heat/utility shut-off or their utility service is already off, there is less than 25% fuel left in oil/propane/kerosene tanks or there is less than a 10-day supply of wood/wood pellets/coal.
It is not necessary to come into the office to receive this benefit. There are contactless options for applying, interviewing and submitting the necessary documentation.
For additional information regarding any component of the HEAP program, call the Department of Social Services at the numbers listed below, email cattheap@dfa.state.ny.us or visit the Heating and Energy Assistance page on cattco.org/social-services.
If your last name begins with A through L, call (716) 701-3773.
If your last name begins with M through Z, call (716) 701-3774.
There is no face-to-face interview required for HEAP programs. Once the Department of Social Services receives your application, a HEAP worker will call you to complete an interview over the phone.
Outreach services will be conducted by the Department of Aging for individuals over 60 years of age. You may contact that agency at (716) 373-8032 or toll-free at 1-800-462-2901 for more information.