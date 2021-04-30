BELFAST — Aidan Heaney is the valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Belfast Central School; Emma Sullivan is the salutatorian.
Aidan, the daughter of Aran and Teresa Heaney, is graduating with a cumulative average of 97.7. She is a member of the National Honor Society, serving as secretary.
Aidan has been active in both vocal and instrumental music throughout her time at BCS. She has been involved in all-county, Area All-State and Conference All-State ensembles. She has been a member of Masterminds and Scholastic Challenge for the past several years and is this year’s leader in the league for Masterminds.
A member of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, she has served on the altar and has been a part of the music ministry. Her biggest love is theater — she has held leading and supporting roles in every BCS theatrical and musical performance since middle school and has also performed in numerous community theater productions, including the Olean Theatre Workshop, Olean Community Theatre, The Valley Theatre and the Town Theatre of Short Tract.
Aidan was selected to attend the New York State Summer School of the Arts Theatre Program during the summer of 2019 and was invited to attend an advanced virtual program for the summer of 2020 and 2021.
Aidan plans to attend SUNY Fredonia, where she will pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.
Emma, the daughter of Mark and Amy Sullivan, will graduate with a cumulative average of 96.4. She has been actively involved in soccer, basketball and softball throughout high school.
Emma has been a member of the National Honor Society, serving as president, and a member of the Student Council, serving as treasurer. She has been her class president for all four years.
Emma has been an active member of the BCS music department in both band and choir and has participated in all-county, Area All-State, Conference All-State and All-Eastern choirs. She has had leading and supporting roles in every musical and theatrical production since middle school.
Emma is a member of St. Patrick’s Church, where she has been an altar server and part of the music ministry. Emma has been a student in the highly selective New Visions Health Program at the BOCES CTE Center this year. She has volunteered her time for the Belfast Children’s Christmas Fund and at the Snack Shack for home sporting events.
Emma is employed at Cuba Memorial Hospital as a COVID checker. She plans to attend Nazareth College majoring in occupational therapy with a minor in music.