OLEAN — Healthy Families Allegany/Cattaraugus, a division of Parent Education Program, will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary providing free pregnancy and childhood services to all families.
On Sept. 24, from noon to 3 p.m., the public is invited to attend an open house at their location at 234 N. Union. St. in Olean.
“Sometimes I think we’re the best kept secret,” said Aimee Siperek, CEO of PEP. “Our mission is to strengthen families.”
And HFAC is ready to help families and children in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties regardless of income and at no cost.
“The biggest thing we want to get to the public is to reinforce that the program is for any expectant parents of a newborn and we stay long-term, until the child is in kindergarten or turns five,” said Dawn Tuttle, Healthy Families program director.
Siperek said the past year has been difficult for families with newborns and small children.
“Especially during COVID, families have had more need,” she said. “More stressors, more need ... with no breaks, the best parents in the world can get stressed after so long.”
Transportation and grocery needs have been at the forefront for some families who live in the more rural areas of the two counties during the shutdown. Many couldn’t get to stores at all with the bus not running, and Siperek said the small-town stores often couldn’t stock the necessary formula and diapers.
“Our program was able to accommodate those families,” Siperek said. “We talked on the phone. For a lot of families, we were the only service available to them. They couldn’t even get court dates.”
Something they did get was a gardening project that Tuttle put together. They distributed gardening supplies and seeds, purchased with program funding that was unused during the shutdown.
“Kids were excited about watching things grow and then eating them,” Tuttle said. “We’d like to make it annual if we could get funding for it.”
Tuttle said that the in-home services, in which not only Healthy Families staff, but all PEP staff participates, is both evidence- and strength-based.
“We go in and pull out the family’s strengths and possible weaknesses,” Tuttle said. “No matter how bad the situation is, there’s always positives.” She said it’s not just single-parent households that get assistance, but they have many two-parent families enrolled, from those receiving social services to those parents with college degrees.
For a complete list of services provided, visit facebook.com/HFAC14760 or call (716) 372-5987 or (800) 359-6610.