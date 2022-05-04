OLEAN — The 2022 County Health Rankings do not “paint a rosy picture for Cattaraugus County,” Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins warned Board of Health members Wednesday.
He wasn’t wrong. Cattaraugus County remains mired in the bottom 25% of counties in New York in both health outcomes and health factors — and almost last in several.
The county ranked 60 out of 62 counties when health outcomes and health factors were averaged, Watkins said.
The University of Wisconsin and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation cooperate in the annual survey of U.S. counties.
The county’s mortality, based on years of potential life lost (YPLL), shows the county with 7,600 years YPLL to 5,400 average for the state in 2021; and 8,200 YPLL for the county in 2022 to 6,000 for the state average. Watkins said the jump was due to COVID.
“Our residents are dying earlier than age 75,” Watkins said. The leading causes of death are cancer, heart disease, unintentional injury, respiratory disease and diabetes. In mortality, the county ranked 58 out of 62.
When the quality of life was measured, the county ranked 61 out of 62 counties.
“We are ranked among the least healthiest counties in New York state,” Watkins said.
Some of the reasons include a high percentage of smokers, 22% vs. 13% of state residents; obesity, 33% vs. 27% for the state and alcohol impairment 27% vs. 20% for the state.
At 2,330:1 in 2021 and 2,170:1 in 2022, the county’s ratio of residents to primary care physicians has improved, but trails New York state’s average of 1,190:1 in 2021 and 1,180:1 in 2022. It put the county at 59 out of 62 counties.
Social and economic factors including children in poverty — 22% for the county vs. 17% for New York state, education and death by injury earned the county a rank of 55 out of 62 counties.
Physical environment — including air pollution, people who drive to work alone and housing — got the county a rank of 55 or of 62.
Watkins said there are inconsistencies in the interview questions in the survey — often because the questions require a subjective answer.
Changing the culture of the community to a more healthful lifestyle will be slow, Watkins told the Board of Health. “We need to change the county’s mindset.”
On another issue, Watkins disclosed that 161 people have had confirmed cases of Influenza A and 20 others had Influenza B from Oct. 1 to May 3.
Influenza is still very active statewide, which is unusual for this time of year, Watkins said. Cattaraugus County remains lower in current cases than most counties in the state, he added.
On COVID-19, Watkins said the county is now experiencing a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant, BA.2.12.1. Previously, the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 had been predominant. The new sub-variant is 1 ½ times more transmissible than BA.2, he said.
There are currently seven county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Watkins said while the county remains a county of low transmission, he expects it to move into the medium range in the coming days.
Dr. Gilbert Witte, county medical director, urged residents testing positive for COVID-19 to call their doctors to ask for a prescription for available treatments to keep them out of the hospital.
There have been 247 deaths in the county over the past two years. No deaths have been reported since April 1, Watkins told the board.
On Wednesday, the health department reported 73 new cases, the most in one day in more than a month.
The county’s positivity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker is 13.97%.