OLEAN — Officials at the Cattaraugus County Health Department had hoped for a greater turnout at Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus.
The vaccination clinic was set up after the Food and Drug Administration approved youth doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for infants age 6 months to 5-years-old.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 42 residents including 16 infants and four youths were vaccinated Saturday at the JCC clinic.
“We had hoped more would come out,” Watkins said on Monday. “We’ll have another one in four weeks. Vaccination is a determination that will be made by the parents. We would like to vaccinate as many as possible.”
Some pediatricians have been providing the vaccine to infants and children up to age 5, but not as many as health officials would have liked. Some pharmacies are also offering the vaccine at no cost.
As of Thursday, there were 11 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 — eight at Olean General Hospital including one in the intensive care unit — two in Buffalo hospitals and one in Rochester. On Monday, there was only one COVID-19 patient at OGH who was in the ICU, according to Watkins.
The increase in cases in New York and presumably Cattaraugus County are mostly due to two omicron subvariant strains, Watkins said — subvariant BA 2.12.1, which was responsible for a big uptick in cases earlier in the year, and the BA.5 subvariant are currently predominant in New York, responsible for almost three-quarters of all new cases.
His assessment, based on reports that the omicron subvariants tend to replicate in the upper airways, is that people who contract the virus will feel allergy-like symptoms similar to a common cold as opposed to the delta variant that lodged in the lower respiratory tract in the lung.
“We’re not seeing a lot of serious infections, hospitalizations or deaths” associated with the subvariants, Watkins said. “But it’s still out there and it is not going to go away anytime soon. It looks like it has become part of our daily living. It is a virus we are learning to live with.”
The new subvariants “seem to elude antibodies from natural immunity and tends to evade antibodies from vaccinations,” Watkins said.
Even the BA.5 subvariant, which is highly transmissible, “still does not cause a lot of severe complications and deaths,” Watkins said. “We still have an arsenal to deal with new cases.”
The federal government is making the antiviral drugs Paxlovid or Molnupiravir available to anyone testing positive for the coronavirus. In some cases, a pharmacist may prescribe the antiviral without going through a physician, Watkins explained.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that a new service for those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have a healthcare provider will give people without a physician to better access early treatment to prevent severe illness.
A toll-free number has been set up — 1-800-TREAT-NY — by the state Department of Health to evaluate people for treatment. Given within five days of the onset of symptoms, the antivirals help shorten the recovery time.
The outlook for the summer may be known soon, Watkins said. If there is a peak soon in cases tied to the Fourth of July celebrations, that may not bode well for the rest of the summer.
“If we don’t see a peak, we can probably assume most people aren’t getting tested or not reporting home test results,” Watkins said.
The county’s average positivity for the seven days ending Friday was 8.97%.
“While we have remained vigilant and concerned, we have been able to keep it at bay,” he said. “There is a low community level, but substantial transmissibility.”
Watkins said he and other health officials across the state are “keeping our eyes open for another variant from India that is coming soon. “These mutant strains are going to continue for as long as they can.”
Between the number of residents who are vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19, the immunity level remains high, Watkins said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows 62.9% of the county’s 76,000 population has at least one dose of vaccine and 56.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. There is 52.8% of the population who are fully vaccinated and have at least one booster.
Those county residents who are vaccinated are testing positive at a higher rate than those who are unvaccinated, Watkins said. That is because the subvariants are eluding the bodies defenses from prior vaccinations and contracting COVID-19.
A new vaccine that will be available in the fall will target the Omicron variant and is expected to extend to the new subvariants.
The county health department reported 18 new cases on Monday after seven cases on Sunday and one cases on Saturday. The amount of testing is very low. With 26 new cases since Friday, there have been 141 cases in the first 11 days in July.
The county reported 8,964 cases in the first six months of 2022 including January with 4,739 cases. Also, there were 1,161 cases in February, 411 in March, 740 in April, 1,434 in May and 479 in June.