BELMONT — As the summer warms up, bats — and bat-related rabies risks — are taking off, Allegany County Department of Health officials reported.
“Warmer weather means an increase in bat activity,” said Theresa Moore, Allegany County’s supervising public health educator. “If you find a bat in your home or camp that may have been in contact with a person or pet, please catch the bat — do not release.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven in 10 human rabies cases in the U.S. come from bats. In the Northeast, bats are the primary vector of the disease to humans, followed by raccoons at a distant second. Most cases of bat-transmitted rabies occur inside homes or camps, often while victims are sleeping.
While bats are common inside homes in the region, officials reported that 97% of bats tested at the state Wadsworth Center’s Rabies Laboratory do not have rabies. However, without testing, a person may end up receiving a series of injections to treat the fatal disease just in case.
“A child, an older adult, someone who is speech impaired, or someone who is sleeping while a bat is in their room may not be able to tell you if they were bitten,” Moore said.
How to capture a bat:
- Turn on room lights and close the windows
- Close the room and closet doors
- Wait for the bat to land
- Wearing heavy gloves, place a coffee can, pail or similar container over the bat
- Slide a piece of cardboard underneath the container or against the top of the container, turn it right side up and tape the cardboard tightly to the container.
Not capturing a bat can be potentially fatal.
Three untreated transmissions to humans in August 2021 — all related to bats — were reported in Idaho, Illinois and Texas, according to the CDC. Two of the bats were not caught and the patients did not receive advance treatment. In the third case, the bat was captured and tested positive for rabies, but the patient declined treatment due to a fear of vaccinations. Because they did not receive treatment, all three died between Sept. 28 and Nov. 10, the CDC reported.
Prior to that, the last known death involving rabies was in November 2018, when a 55-year-old Utah man was bitten by a bat.
“Timely bat rabies testing can save lives by ensuring persons at highest risk for rabies receive (treatment), as well as reduce the cost, time, and resources associated with unnecessary (treatment),” the CDC report on the fatalities said.
Contact the Allegany County Department of Health, Environmental Health Division at (585) 268-9266 or (585) 268-9250 and press 1 with questions or for more information.
Health officials also advised pet owners to keep their animals up to date on their rabies vaccinations.