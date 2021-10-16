BRADFORD, Pa. — Flu season is approaching, and medical experts are strongly recommending the flu shot for everyone eligible to get it.
Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by last year’s mild flu season.
“Last year, with people following the masking, distancing and hand sanitizing much more religiously, we had fewer cases of flu, RSV and the other common respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
This year, that’s unlikely to be the case.
“We are hopeful, as COVID cases are rising much earlier this year, that people will again buckle down and follow those measures,” Owens said, “but it is clear that it will not likely be as strict as what was practiced in 2020. As a result, we are expecting a significant increase in flu as well as all of the other respiratory viruses that hit us through the fall and winter months.”
People should do all they can to stay healthy, like getting the COVID and influenza vaccines.
“This year, the healthcare system in the region is already stressed with several issues including rising COVID cases, staffing issues and tertiary centers delayed in accepting transfers,” Owens said. “It’s imperative that we do everything possible to prevent adding more stress to the system so that people can get the care they need.”
According to the CDC, the low level of flu activity since the COVID-19 pandemic began could mean Americans have less flu immunity, ultimately leading to an earlier and more severe flu season.
“Flu shots will help to lower the cases locally and also provide the recipients some protection against more severe disease from the flu,” Owens said. “The same is true for COVID vaccinations.”
Mitigation efforts — wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene — have proven effective, but getting vaccinated is more important than ever to help prevent health care facilities from getting overwhelmed.
Owens said, “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated for Flu and COVID and continue to mask in crowded areas especially indoors as well as socially distancing and hand sanitizing.”
Patients can receive the flu vaccine at their primary care physician’s office, or at participating pharmacies.
There are several flu vaccine options for the 2021-22 flu season. This season, injectable flu vaccines (flu shots) and nasal spray are recommended.
Health experts say everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. This recommendation has been in place since Feb. 24, 2010, when CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted for “universal” flu vaccination in the United States.