LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department provided 18 people with COVID-19 vaccinations at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday.
And on Thursday, nine more people had been vaccinated by 3 p.m. at the county health department booth under the grandstand.
To help draw people in, Corey Jensen was dressed in a red and white “COVID-19” costume.
The health department will again offer the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine again today from noon to 7 p.m. It only takes a minute and you have to wait 15 minutes to make sure there is no adverse reaction.
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at a drive-through clinic at the County Building off Buffalo Street in Olean.
The health department has also scheduled a number of clinics at schools and other events. They are:
• Monday: Allegany-Limestone, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday: Pioneer, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Wednesday: Randolph, 9 a.m. to noon and Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Aug. 12: Hinsdale, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Aug. 13: StrOlean, noon to 4 p.m.
• Aug. 16: Olean City School District, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Aug. 17: Salamanca City School District, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Aug.18: Franklinville, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Aug. 19 — Portville, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Aug. 20-21 — Gus Macker Tournament, Olean, TBD.
The health department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Three of the new cases were men and two were women.
Four of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county, which now has 3,122 cases, while the other new case was in the northeast part of the county, which now has reported 1,112 cases. The southwest has reported 873 cases and the northwest has had 713 cases.
The five new cases make a total of 5,820 individuals in the county who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020.
The health department is following 52 active cases, four who are hospitalized and 295 in contact quarantine.
Thursday’s positivity was 0.8%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.2% and the 14-day average was 2.6%.
There are now 31,577 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 34,227 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 53.9% of the 18 and older population and 44.5% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.