OLEAN — Area residents’ mosquito complaints to the Cattaraugus County Health Department are on the rise.
“We’re getting a lot of complaints about the increased numbers of mosquitoes,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
The county’s mosquito surveillance program was suspended last year at this time during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program generally utilizes two college students for 10 weeks during the summer to monitor both mosquito larvae and adult mosquitoes. That did not occur again this summer due to the health department’s preoccupation with COVID-19.
Watkins said the health department will use employees to quickly survey areas along the Allegheny River valley where many of the complaints have originated. Initial surveys will involve mosquito breeding pools in wetland areas.
“It’s been one of the wettest summers in a long time,” Watkins said. In past years, breeding pools have been dried up.
“Employees will be checking up on the number of larvae,” he said. “We may have to bring in an airplane to spray larvicide.” The increased numbers of mosquitoes lead to the increased possibility that mosquitoes carrying diseases such as West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
Larvicide targets mosquitoes in their larval stage after hatching from eggs in the water. It’s believed to be safer that using insecticide to fight adult mosquitoes. Netted traps are used to trap adult mosquitoes which are then sorted by type and sent to an Albany lab for analysis.
Watkins asked county residents to look around their yard and remove any kind of containers that might hold water and supply a breeding area for mosquitoes. By emptying those containers and changing water frequently in birdbaths, there should be fewer mosquitoes.
In the meantime, use an insect repellant on your clothing when going outside when there are a lot of mosquitoes, Watkins said. Be sure to wash any repellant you put on your skin and do not get it in your eyes.