OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced Wednesday that influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday at SUNY Jamestown Community College and today at the Health Department offices in Salamanca had been canceled.
Three other infleuenza/COVID-19 clinics remain on the schedule:
Oct. 25 — Little Valley American Legion, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 27 — Ellicottville American Legion, 2-6 p.m.
Oct. 31 — South Dayton Free Methodist Church, 2-6 p.m.
Residents can make appointments online at www.cattco.org and go to the health department page or call the health department at 1-800-251-2584. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Health insurance or Medicare will be billed. The cost of an influenza shot is $25.