Head Start officials humbled by Shower for Mary generosity

ALLEGANY — Officials at the Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start are humbled by the area’s support for the annual Shower for Mary collection during the holiday season at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.
The Motherhouse, run by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, provided mounds of clothing from the community for the children in the program. The Motherhouse and Greater Olean Association of Churches previously chose Head Start as the recipient in 2020.
Sharon Snyder, family and engagement coordinator for Head Start, said the generosity of the Shower for Mary is heartfelt, coming at a time when families really need the help. Head Start received mounds of clothing for the children in the program.
Amidst the many donated winter items were warm winter jackets, boots, socks and beautifully hand-made ponchos, hats, mittens and blankets, Snyder said.
“You could see that a lot of thought went into many of the items that were donated,” she said. “Often, children come to school without proper winter clothing for outdoor play.”
Kathy MacMurray Taylor, Early Head Start coordinator, said they were excited to be able to provide parents of infants in the program with the clothing, diapers and wipes that were donated.
“With the increased costs needed to live, paychecks or nutrition assistance do not go as far,” she said. “Families with multiple children or caregivers who are taking on the responsibility of raising their grandchildren, nieces, nephews or friend’s children have the associated costs with those additional responsibilities. Just the simple basics of milk, eggs and bread are beyond what many can afford.”
Snyder said Head Start is “beyond grateful” for the immeasurable kindness that the Franciscan Sisters and the community have demonstrated.
“Not just for this beautiful shower, but for the multitudes of charity organizations in our area whom they’ve helped,” she added.
Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start serves children ages 3 to 5 in a full-day, five-day center-based model. Its Early Head Start program, which is a home-based visitor model, serves pregnant women and children from birth to age 3.
Head Start and Early Head Start programs are child-focused programs with the overall goal of increasing the school readiness of young children. Head Start’s mission is to empower families’ well-being while nurturing and educating children for school and life.
Enrollment is open to all children of Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties whose family income falls within the federal poverty guidelines or who are homeless, in foster care, or receiving public assistance.
Provided all income-eligible children are enrolled, children of non-low-income families who are experiencing various severe hardships such as disabilities may also be eligible. For more information, visit headstartnetwork.com.