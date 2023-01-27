Head Start officials humbled by Shower for Mary generosity

The annual Shower for Mary collection by the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany and Greater Olean Association of Churches was another success with dozens of donations of children’s clothes and winter items for the Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start.

ALLEGANY — Officials at the Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start are humbled by the area’s support for the annual Shower for Mary collection during the holiday season at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.

The Motherhouse, run by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, provided mounds of clothing from the community for the children in the program. The Motherhouse and Greater Olean Association of Churches previously chose Head Start as the recipient in 2020.

