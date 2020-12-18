OLEAN — Officials with Head Start in Olean didn’t know if they would receive very many gifts for needy children last week when they arrived at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.
They were not only surprised, but amazed by donations from the community that included clothing, handmade blankets, stuffed animals and diapers.
The Motherhouse, run by the Francisan Sisters of Allegany, provided a large amount of donated items and money from the community for the Cattaraugus Wyoming Project Head Start and Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development during its annual Shower for Mary collection.
Sharon Snyder, family and community engagement coordinator for Head Start in Olean, said she was pleased with the amount of items donated to the collection at the Motherhouse, but also is thankful for help provided by other community organizations this year.
“We got so many diapers — and parents will quite often ask us for them,” Snyder said of the Motherhouse event. She said the diapers and pull-ups will be given to pregnant women and families with small children with Home-based Early Head Start as well as to older children with Head Start.
“It’s overwhelming to see that many items, even when we split it up” with other agencies, Snyder continued. “I think what was so heartwarming about it is that we know people are struggling (from the pandemic) and they still came out like that” and donated.
Snyder said that in addition to the Motherhouse collection, other local agencies have helped Head Start over the years including Gift Tree, Steelworkers Union 4601 of Olean, Christ United Methodist Church’s Back to School Program, St. Bonaventure University’s International Honor Society Kappa Delta Pi Book Drive and Ohana100, as well as others.
She said a number of families benefited from the Gift Tree and Toys for Tots programs this year. In addition, cash donations from the Steelworkers’ Union and the Motherhouse collection helped with the purchase of food and other items for families who were not eligible for Toys for Tots or Gift Tree.
Kathleen MacMurray Taylor, Early Head Start coordinator for Head Start, added, “Many of our families struggle with the day-to-day expenses, and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the onset of the winter months, rent and utilities make it difficult to afford winter clothing or provide for holiday celebrations,” MacMurray Taylor commented. “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of this community, and what better way is there to put a smile on these little faces.”
Snyder noted the Head Start agency will close for recess beginning Monday and will remain closed until Jan. 19.
She said area residents who missed the opportunity to donate to Head Start, but would still like to help the agency after the holidays, are asked to donate winter pajamas for children in sizes 3T to 6, if possible.
“Pajamas are always nice” for the children, she remarked.
For more information on after-the-holidays donations to Head Start, send emails to Snyder at ssnyder@headstartnetwork.com.