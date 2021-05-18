ST. BONAVENTURE — Two St. Bonaventure University faculty members have been honored with awards of excellence for the 2020-21 academic year.
Dr. René Hauser, associate professor in the School of Education and director of its master’s level inclusive special education program, received the Professional Excellence in University Service Award.
Dr. Alexander Mazurek, adjunct instructor of classics, received the Adjunct Faculty Professional Excellence in Teaching Award.
Hauser, who has taught at St. Bonaventure since 2004, has a record of service to her campus and community that can be tiring just reading through it.
“A list of committees she has not served on would likely be shorter than the long list of committees and task forces she has been a member of and continues to serve,” said Dr. Mary Rose Kubal, associate professor of political science, who served with Hauser on the Faculty Senate.
“Staggering” is how elementary education professor Dr. Adam Brown describes the number of tasks Hauser gladly takes on. “Service work is in René’s blood, she never stops,” said Brown. “And anyone who has had the pleasure of working with René knows she is extremely productive…she is usually the one volunteering for extra work or being asked do to tasks for which others don’t have the expertise.”
Hauser has chaired the university’s Graduate Council since 2016, is a founding member of the University Planning Commission, and since 2011 has served as the School of Education’s assessment and accreditation coordinator, work the school’s dean, Dr. Lisa Buenaventura, said demands “a significant amount of time, effort and collaboration.”
Her résumé includes serving on the university’s Faculty Senate; the Honors Council; the Academic Program Evaluation Committee; the University Technology Committee; the Institutional Review Board; the University Diversity Action Committee’s Disability Subcommittee; the Council on Discrimination and Harassment; the School of Education Graduate Admissions Committee; the Center for Attention, Learning, and Memory; and the Women’s History Month Committee.
Off campus, she is a longtime member and officer of Olean’s Zonta Club, an international organization devoted to rights of women and girls. She is also a member and Council president at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Olean, as well as past-president and member of its Christian Child Care and Preschool board.
Hauser earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary and special education from the University at Buffalo, and her doctorate in special education from UB in 2006. Prior to coming to St. Bonaventure in 2004 she served as an adjunct instructor at Canisius College; a part-time lecturer at Buffalo State College; a special education teacher at Warsaw Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw, New York; and as a special education teacher for BOCES.
Who better to determine a teacher’s effectiveness than his students and the professors who see him in action? Dr. Alexander Mazurek, adjunct instructor of classics, gets an A from both groups.
“Hire this man for life,” a student wrote in an evaluation after taking Mazurek’s Greek and Roman Mythology class. “A great teacher,” said another. “A master of online classes,” said a third.
Mazurek earned his bachelor’s degree in classics and archeology from Boston University, his master’s in classics from UB and his doctorate in classics will be conferred at UB in June. He was a teaching assistant and instructor at Buffalo before coming to St. Bonaventure in fall of 2017.
His academic preparation is “first-rate,” said Dr. Jeffrey White, emeritus professor of classics at St. Bonaventure. Mazurek brings “youth, idealism, imagination and energy” to the classics department, and his interactions with students have an “unselfish collaborative character,” White added.