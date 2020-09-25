OLEAN — When Harvest Field Ministries opened its soup kitchen Wednesday, they received one of the highest numbers of recipients in its eight year history in the Olean community.
The Rev. Doug Travis and his wife, Maggie, believe the pandemic has spiked the numbers somewhat and are grateful for the uptick in help from the community at the ministries located at 406 W. State St.
“We’ve had some donations and some unexpected checks come in specifically for the soup kitchen,” Maggie Travis said. “It’s been amazing, we served 125 people on Wednesday … the community has been very supportive.”
She said the soup kitchen reopened a couple of weeks after the pandemic shutdown in March, making it one of the few places in town at the time where the needy could pick up a hot, nutritious meal.
Since that time, guidelines have required that recipients are masked when they pick up food supplies and their meals in containers.
“What we have done is we have social distancing outside and waiting lines,” Maggie Travis continued. “We allow one unit of a family, if they live together, to come in.
“Our crew up front is masked and we have a (half circle area) in front with groceries that people can take, as well as a hot meal,” she explained, noting recipients are given masks if they don’t have them. She also believes there are individuals from outside the community who travel to the soup kitchen for food.
“If I know there are people who are housebound and don’t have transportation … I’ll load up my car and take some food to them,” she remarked.
Doug Travis agreed that monetary donations are very helpful for the extra items needed, such as paper items and styrofoam containers for take-out meals that are now required because of the pandemic.
“We’ve been going through an astronomical amount of styrofoam to feed people out the front door,” he remarked. “That expense gets up there.”
Organizations and businesses that have helped the ministries include the Food Bank of Western New York, as well as Ried’s Food Barn, Little Caesars Pizza and CVS.
“They all donate when they can and what a blessing that is,” Doug Travis shared.
He lauded the volunteer staff who have been instrumental in ensuring the soup kitchen has functioned during the pandemic, and before.
“We have a great staff of volunteers who kind of rotate with different cooks on Saturdays,” he said. “A different team (of cooks) come in on Wednesdays, and a different team on Mondays,”
In addition, other volunteers organize groceries for the recipients, while others clean the facility.
“Harvest Field definitely could not run without our volunteers,” he added.
If there is one “pre-Covid thing” missed, Doug Travis said it is the personal, sit-down visits with recipients at the soup kitchen.
“We miss the people coming in when we could sit and talk with them and get to know them,” he admitted. “They became like family members because you got to know them every week. You’d talk to them and they’d ask for prayer, and you could joke and talk with them. We don’t preach the Gospel here in the soup kitchen, but they know we’re a church and a lot of them do ask for prayer.”
He said a small current concession is that when the recipients come to the door and sign in, on occasion they’ll yell, ‘Hi pastor, how are you — keep me in prayer, or pray for my daughter.’”
The soup kitchen is open for the pick-up of meals and food from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. In-person church services are held beginning at 10 a.m. Sundays, with 33% capacity allowed for masked worshipers. The services can also be found on Facebook live at Harvest Field Ministries.
Donations can be mailed to Harvest Field MInistries, 406 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760, and more information can be obtained by calling 372-3711.