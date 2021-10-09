OLEAN — A Laurel Avenue couple takes their Halloween holiday seriously.
Very seriously — judging by the array of Halloween decorations Glenn and Paula Foy put up for the spooky season.
“It’s got to be in the top two holidays for us, for sure,” Paula said, noting that Christmas is right there as well. “We live to to go up and get all the decorations out of the attic every year.”
She said there is a special section in their attic for their Halloween decorations, and another special section for their Christmas decorations.
Their extensive lineup of Halloween figures in their yard at 312 Laurel include many skeletons, ghosts and other figures. Paula said her husband tries to add something new each year.
Why all the fuss? Mostly, Paula said, it’s for the grandchildren, who are treated to a great Halloween extravaganza each year.
“The grandkids just love that,” she said. “We’re just trying to take Halloween to the next level for them.”
More photos of the Foys’ decorations can be found at www.oleantimesherald.com.