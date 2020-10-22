OLEAN — Kids at the Halloween party at the Olean YMCA needed no encouragement to walk around the second-floor track several times as they showed off their costumes to their friends.
Wednesday’s Halloween party and parade were just one of several events conducted by the Y this fall to provide children with safe, fun activities.
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said children at the event participate in the YMCA Learning Lab and Child Care Program. The program provides child care to pre-kindergarten through middle school students during their out-of-school time necessitated by Covid-19 guidelines set in place by the school district.
As Wednesday is a day of remote learning for all students in the Olean district, the Y has more children in attendance on that day of the week. The facility is still accepting children into the program, and is able to provide scholarships to families in need, thanks to the generosity of donations from businesses, corporations and individuals in the community.
Raabe said that in addition to the parade, the Y will also coordinate a free community Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the facility on Wayne Street.
He said community residents and businesses are invited to host a trunk and join the fun. Each trunk stop should offer visiting children a variety of trick-or-treats, from candy and coupons to trinkets.
“The success of this event relies heavily on YMCA members, staff and community volunteers who graciously volunteer their time,” Raabe said, noting Halloween activities will also be conducted for children at the Y’s branch locations in Wellsville and Bradford, Pa.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the agency wanted to host the upcoming events because “canceling Halloween is not an option for our children.
“The Y is an ideal location and we are willing to incorporate our community members to come together and make this Halloween special, despite the challenges we are facing in the middle of a pandemic,” Sweitzer said. “The Olean YMCA is very excited to host a ‘Trunk or Treat’ on Oct. 31 as a fun and safe way for children and their families to enjoy Halloween.”
Raabe said the children at the Y made plans for their parade and party and promoted it through flyers. They also made pumpkin seed treats from pumpkins they carved as well as pumpkin dog treats for animals at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
Y executive director Christie Thornton said that offering options for families during trunk-or-treating is very important this year as everyone has different levels of comfort.
“Our goal is to create a safe space that leaves parents the option of attending this event only or scheduling a night of several fun options,” Thornton said. “Our community understands how parents and children are feeling, so there are plenty of safe options to be considered.”
Safety measures will be in place during trunk-or-treating with socially-distant spacing and a mandatory face mask requirement for everyone. Trunkers are encouraged to wear gloves or use tongs to hand out candy, as this will help alleviate parent and safety concerns.
She said Y staff will hand out prizes for the best-decorated vehicle at 4:30 p.m. to make the event extra fun. Decorating vehicles is optional, however, and those who just want to hand out candy and see youngsters in their costumes are also welcome.
Area residents who are not comfortable handing out treats may still help by donating funds or wrapped candy to the event. For more information on the event or the Y’s Learning Lab and Child Care Program, contact Thornton at christiet@twintiersymca.org or call 373-2400.