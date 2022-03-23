OLEAN — Tyrone Hall has resigned from the Olean City School District Board of Education after serving as an interim member for seven months.
The board accepted Hall’s resignation, “with deep regret and sadness,” at Tuesday’s regular meeting retroactive to March 14.
In his letter to the superintendent and school board president posted online with board documents, Hall thanked the school district for allowing and entrusting him to serve on the board.
“I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to give back to the community, which gives to my family,” he said.
Hall said his family has decided to respond to a call for full-time ministry with the commitment of a new church building. He served as pastor at Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy on King Street.
Hall, who owns Hall of Fame barbershop on West State Street, said this will also allow him the opportunity to continue to refine and grow his business in the city.
“Our family looks forward to celebrating the years ahead with our young children in the Olean City School District,” he added.
Hall was unanimously approved Aug. 10, 2022, as the person to fill the vacant seat of Frank Steffen Jr., who resigned from the board on June 2.
“I would like to thank Tyrone for the time he has been here,” said board member James Padlo. “Hopefully he got a lesson on what we actually do here and shares that with the community in a positive way.”
The now-empty seat will be up at the next board election on May 17. The seats held by Paul Hessney, current board vice president, and Janine Fodor are also up for election.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to five-year terms commencing July 1 and terminating June 30, 2027. The candidate who receives the third-most votes will serve immediately after the election, upon filing the oath of office, until June 30, 2024.
Those interested in obtaining a nominating petition are asked to contact the District Clerk at 375-8018. Petitions must be filed in the District Clerk’s Office, 410 West Sullivan St., Olean, no later than 5 p.m. on April 27.