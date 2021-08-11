Hall announced as new OCSD board member

OLEAN — A familiar face in the community for several years, the Rev. Tyrone Hall has been named the new interim member of the Olean City School District Board of Education.
Hall was unanimously approved Tuesday night as the person to fill the vacant seat of Frank Steffen Jr., who resigned from the board June 2.
Hall, 49, will hold the seat through the next board election on May 17, 2022, where he could run for the seat outright. The election winner will finish Steffen’s unexpired term through June 2024.
Originally from Hornell, Hall has been a resident of the city for about a decade. As pastor at Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy on King Street, Hall said he has experience working on other boards, including his current and previous church.
“My hopes and goals are for everyone to come together and reason together, and understand we can agree to disagree but really look to satisfy the community,” he said.
Hall is the owner of Hall of Fame barber shop on West State Street. He and his wife, Kim DeAngelo Hall, have four children, Jayden DeAngelo, Jenna DeAngelo, Cree Hall and Nova Hall.
During his time on the board, Hall said he wants to see unity in order to “make things happen, move in the right direction and make everybody OK with the decisions we make.” He said they may not always agree, but they should always get to a place where they can move forward on a decision.
“I’m a really positive individual and make sure I bring that type of energy to a board meeting to understand and listen,” he added. “That’s why we have two ears and one mouth, to listen more and talk less.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, a group of parents and community members opposed to requiring students wear masks when returning to school this fall addressed the board.
Cerrissa Lynch, a parent of three Olean students, spoke on behalf of the group during the public comment section. She said her kids and many others have not been in the school buildings since March 2020 and they do not want to wear masks when classes resume in September.
“This is a parent’s right. These are still our kids,” she said.
Lynch said she works in healthcare and claims only one type of mask protects people from an airborne virus. “At this point if it’s not scientific, if it’s not protecting them, why are we doing it?” she said. “We’re not accomplishing anything and they want to go back.”
The CDC has reported that wearing a face mask reduces the spray of respiratory droplets and large particles and may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus. The CDC recommends N95 masks for healthcare settings, but adds that many types of cloth masks with multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric that can block light when held up to a bight light source are also effective at limiting droplet spread.
Lynch said it should not be up to the state or school to require students to wear masks. She noted that she is not against those who do wish to wear masks because it should be a parent’s choice.
Superintendent Rick Moore said he appreciated the group attending the meeting and sharing their concerns with the board. He said the district wants everyone to be safe but they also understand that nobody wants to have to wear a mask.
“No matter how this comes out in the end, we hear what people are saying,” he said. “When we can do it, we don’t want masks, we’re with you on that. But we also know we have to follow some guidelines.”
The superintendents of county schools are expected to meet with Cattaraugus County Department of Health leaders to discuss the matter further (see story, page A3).
Regarding the return to school, Moore said the district is planning some opening day events for the students. He said they are looking into having a welcome back parade for the seniors and holding other activities for students in the rest of the grades to get everyone back into the swing of school.
“I think we all want to be together again so we’re going to work really hard on that,” he added. “We’re having people check up on kids this summer to see who’s coming back, who’s not and make sure we know where kids are, so we’re pretty excited about the start of the school year.”