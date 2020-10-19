LITTLE GENESEE — Six libraries in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties received building aid from the state, the New York Education Department reports.
SED awarded $34 million in state aid to 232 public libraries to support construction and renovation projects, said Interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.
“Libraries give entire communities the resources they need to thrive by providing access to broadband and are natural partners in education,” Rosa said. “New Yorkers will also be able to use these updated resources for better access to healthcare, workforce resources, social services, financial institutions and goods and services.”
Three Cattaraugus County libraries received a combined $118,275 through the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System:
- Salamanca Public Library received $70,275 to install drywall, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant doors, lighting and seating; convert a storage area to program space; create a computer area; and improve ventilation for the office.
“We are pleased to share some good news with our patrons,” library officials said in on Facebook post. “Thank you to everyone involved in the process of making these funds available to libraries.”
- Ellicottville Memorial Library received $38,650 to renovate an existing 6-by-9-foot storage area into a quiet, private study and tutoring room; and construction of a 12-by-21-foot storage area.
- Memorial Library of Little Valley received $9,375 to replace 4,000 square feet of flooring, as well as all baseboards.
Three Allegany County libraries received a combined $162,153 through the Southern Tier Library System:
- Genesee Library in Little Genesee received $66,750 to help renovate bathrooms and doorways for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliance; install insulation and lighting for energy efficiency; and electrical service upgrades and new wiring.
- Twentieth Century Club Library in Almond received $90,341 to remove and restore the front structural building wall to improve safety and accessibility.
- Whitesville Public Library received $5,062 to install a generator.
The competitive grants — which are approved by each library system, the State Library and the Dormitory Authority of New York — were funded by a $34 million allocation in the 2019-20 state budget. The 2020-21 budget, however, only allocated $14 million for library construction. Those awards will be announced in 2021.
“Libraries have always been critical to education, but their role is more important now than ever,” said Board of Regents Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown. “Public libraries are taking innovative steps to ensure that families have the technology and digital skills they need to support students. These projects are necessary to accommodate these expanding resources.”