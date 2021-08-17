SMETHPORT, Pa. — Denise Hale, office manager of the McKean County Fair, is the 2021 Friend of the Fair.
Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Fred R. Strathmeyer, Jr, presented Hale with a certificate in recognition of her commitment to the fair during the opening exercises of the 115th fair on the mini-stage Sunday evening.
In the certificate signed by Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, he commended Hale for “essential leadership, dedication and volunteer spirit that friends of the fairs exemplify in service to Pennsylvania’s 108 agricultural fairs.”
The certificate’s wording continues: “Those who place great value in Pennsylvania’s festivals of agriculture and community ensure that continued success with gifts of time, talent and treasure.
“Denise embodies that spirit, providing essential services that allow the fair to remain a showcase of local talent, a celebration of our rural heritage, and a vital tool in connecting farms and fork-teaching how agriculture provides food, fuel and fiber for our Commonwealth and beyond.
“Denise’s extraordinary dedication to the fair is securing its future. This faithful and outstanding service deserves commendation and is worthy of emulation.”
Since 1983, Hale has been superintendent of group exhibits at the fair. She has served as office manager since July 2011.