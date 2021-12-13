WELLSVILLE — As the “how-many-days-until-Christmas?” clock runs down, Wellsville celebrated the season with a successful Santa Sprint.
It was a dark and windy night Saturday when elves, reindeer and even a lion joined a variety of Santas who gathered at the Main Street firehall, to compete in the Santa Sprint, running from State Street to Pearl Street.
The event was hosted by the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce as part of its Hometown Holidays festivities. Chamber Executive Director Bruce Thomas said there were more people who competed than he thought there would have been on such a blustery night.
A baker’s dozen held onto their hats as they braved the gusty winds and lined up at the starting line. Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler thanked them for attending before letting loose a blast from an air horn that sent the men, women and children scurrying toward the finish line three blocks away.
Before the send off, Shayler and School Superintendent David Foster were in charge of determining which three costumes were the best.
They liked the “Santa” costumes of children Hollee Nixon and Addy Hennessy the best and tipped their hats to the adults by selecting Laura Kintner’s reindeer costume.
Despite the wind, the runners took less than 10 minutes to run the three blocks to the finish line. The Wellsville Police Department cleared the way by blocking the streets and closing Main Street.
At the dramatic finish, for the adults, Noah Joslyn crossed the crepe paper finish line first, followed by Hollee Nixson.
Thomas awarded all the Chamber gift certificate prizes to the first-place winners and the best costumed runners following the finish, thanking everyone for participating in the event.
“This is the first time we’ve done this in many years, but thanks to you I think were going to do it again next year and do it a little better,” he said.
The Chamber’s Hometown Holidays celebration ends with Santa’s tour of the community on Saturday. The Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department will escort Santa around the village to spread holiday cheer. Santa will visit the southside of the village starting at 2 p.m. and the northside of the village at 3:30 p.m.
The Chamber members advise, “Listen for the sirens and holiday music and come outside and wave to Santa as he passes by before he heads back to the North Pole.”
The holiday fun and spirit of Christmas continues with the last of the Hometown Holiday drawings. Enter at one of the participating stores before Friday and listen for the winner at 4 p.m. Saturday on WLSV radio.
Also, on Saturday and Sunday, the Grande Theater will be offering free holiday movies. “Home Alone” will be at 2 p.m. and “Home Alone Two” will be at 4 p.m. Saturday. “Elf” will be shown at 2 p.m. and “A Christmas Story” at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The members of Grace United Church are hosting a public Christmas caroling event at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Green Space on Main Street and they are inviting everyone to join in this traditional holiday celebration.
On Dec. 27, the David A. Howe Library will show the movie “Muppets Letters to Santa” at 10:30 a.m. and noon, and on Dec. 28 it will show “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 2 and 4 p.m.