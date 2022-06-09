OLEAN — The three-day weekend of basketball starts Friday and will be capped off by the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the host of the touring tourney, reported festivities begin Friday evening with the Corporate Cup basketball tournament among Chamber member firms. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with games from 6-8 p.m. The fee is $50 per team.
The tournaments will take place on Delaware Avenue and the 500 block of North Barry Street, which will close to traffic Friday afternoon and reopen Sunday afternoon.
Team registration will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Covered Wagon Offices, 528 N. Barry St. Local players are encouraged to register Friday. Saturday registration continues from 7 a.m.-noon.
The 14th annual Olean Macker officially begins at 7:45 a.m. Saturday with the opening ceremonies. Father Peter Bassey, parochial vicar of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John the Evangelist parishes in Olean to bless the courts, basketballs and players on 130 teams from youth to senior citizens. The Macker committee has not announced which local student will sing the national anthem at 8 a.m.
The Do Or Die Shot — a dignitary firing off three-point shot attempts that, upon a successful bucket, will begin the tournament. This year’s shooter is New Life Christian School eighth grader Marceline Hutter, who placed first in Olean’s Jr. NBA Basketball Skills Challenge held in April.
Hutter, who traveled to the regionals in Cleveland, recently learned she finished in the top three in her division in the nation and has won a trip to Brooklyn from June 21-24.
After she hits the shot, the 130 teams and 520 players set to play will begin the tournament. Teams are computer-matched by age, height and experience to keep games competitive. Division finals are set for Sunday.
The Dream Court is a specially-designed red, white and blue All-American themed court with a synthetic court surface, like the Top Men’s and Women’s Courts. Color commentators announce games on the Dream Court, and teams are selected at random to play on the court.
FRIDAY
- 4-7 p.m. — Team registration, Covered Wagon garage
- 6-8 p.m. — Corporate Cup basketball games
- 8 p.m. — Ref meeting, offsite
SATURDAY
- 7 a.m.-Noon — Team registration, Covered Wagon garage
- 7:45 a.m. — Opening ceremonies, Top Men’s Court
- 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Gus Macker games
- 9 a.m. — Dream Court games begin
SUNDAY
- 8 a.m.-6 p.m. — Gus Macker games
- 9 a.m. — Dream Court games resume
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. — As courts finish games, awards will be presented
- 12 p.m. – Grand Slam Grill Slam Dunk competition, Top Men’s Court
Brackets and players list can be found online www.macker.com. For information on the Gus Macker tournament, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.