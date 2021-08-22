Gus Macker Corporate Cup winners

photo #2129 Corporate Cup Winner:

The Hall of Fame Barber Shop team, sponsored by Hall of Fame owner Tyrone Hall, was the winner Friday night in the Corporate Cup tournament that kicked off the Gus Macker weekend in Olean. From left are players James Chatmon, Sara Pfeiffer, Jubs Alexander and Alex Weakfall. Hall is on one knee in front.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

