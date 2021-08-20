OLEAN — The 13th annual Olean Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will get a second chance this weekend.
Canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce-hosted event will get underway tonight.
The first loads of equipment were unloaded Thursday morning, with more setup set for today. Delaware Avenue and North Barry Street will be closed to traffic today through late Sunday, with detours posted for drivers.
Activities begin tonight at 6 p.m. Corporate Sponsor Appreciation Day, part of the Paul Brown Chevy Friday FunFest, begins at 6 p.m. A part of the festivities will be the Sponsors Tournament, open to all sponsors in a mini 3-on-3 tournament. The players on the teams must be actual employees (or spouse/children), and consist of at least two females. The mini tournament is played to 8, win by 2, or 12 minutes whichever comes first. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. The reigning championship team is from Edward J. Bysiek CPA.
Registration for the official tournament — which begins Saturday — will be held from 4-7 p.m. tonight and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Covered Wagon garage.
The Macker tournament begins in earnest Saturday morning. Opening ceremonies will be held at 7:45 a.m. at the Top Men’s Court.
Games begin at 8 a.m. and run to 6 p.m. The tournament is hosting 195 teams this year, officials reported, with an estimated 3,000 people playing, volunteering or spectating — many from outside of Olean.
Games on the Dream Court begin at 9 a.m. Chosen at random, teams may play on the specially-designed red, white and blue All-American themed court with a synthetic court surface like the Top Men’s and Women’s Courts. Color commentators announce games, as well.
On Sunday, games resume at 8 a.m., with Dream Court games at 9 a.m. As courts finish games between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., awards will be presented.
The most popular single event of the tournament — the Grand Slam Grill Slam Dunk competition, will be held at noon at the Top Men’s Court.
For more information please call the Macker Headquarters, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office at 372-4433.