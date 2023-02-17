COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Potter County Commissioner Nancy J. Grupp will run for re-election on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary election.

During her first term in office she served as the chair of the Board of Commissioners, the County Salary Board and County Retirement Board. She has served in an unpaid capacity as Potter County director of Emergency Services, saving the county thousands of dollars each year, and she is a member of the county’s Aging Advisory Board.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social