Growing opposition to Cattaraugus County Legislature redistricting

The proposed 2022 Cattaraugus County Legislature redistricting plan will be the subject of a public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Little Valley.

 Cattaraugus County

LITTLE VALLEY — There is growing opposition from a number of municipalities to the proposed Cattaraugus County Legislature redistricting plan.

The plan, which reduces the number of legislators from 17 to 15 and the number of districts from eight to five, will be the subject of a public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the county legislature chambers on the third floor of the County Center here.

