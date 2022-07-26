Growing opposition to Cattaraugus County Legislature redistricting

LITTLE VALLEY — There is growing opposition from a number of municipalities to the proposed Cattaraugus County Legislature redistricting plan.
The plan, which reduces the number of legislators from 17 to 15 and the number of districts from eight to five, will be the subject of a public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the county legislature chambers on the third floor of the County Center here.
The plan, presented without public input on June 21, was introduced by Legislator Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.
The city of Olean would be included in the four-legislator District 5 along with the towns of Olean, Portville and Hinsdale. It would have 21,435 residents or 5,385 people for each legislator.
Other proposed districts are:
District 1: Towns of Dayton, Leon, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia and the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory with a total of 9,915 residents and two legislators each representing 4,957 people.
District 2: Towns of Ellicottville, Franklinville, Ashford, East Otto, Farmersville, Freedom, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Machias and Yorkshire and the Oil Springs Reservation with 20,192 residents, each of four legislators representing 5,048 residents
District 3: City of Salamanca and towns of Little Valley, Salamanca, Conewango, Mansfield, Napoli, Randolph and South Valley with 14,986 residents and three legislators, each representing 4,995 people.
District 4: Towns of Allegany Carrollton, Coldspring, Humphrey and Red House with 10,514 residents and two legislators, each representing 5,257 residents.
OLEAN SUPERVISOR OPPOSED
Supervisor Annette Parker doesn’t think the new district is best for the town of Olean. “The legislators would focus more on the City of Olean than on the town.”
A letter of opposition is being sent to the county legislature and a town board member may attend the public hearing to speak, Parker said.
Portville Supervisor Timothy Emley said he too opposes being included in a district with the city of Olean.
“It doesn’t make sense for Portville to be tied up with the (city),” he said. “City of Olean concerns may outweigh other communities. I’m in favor of keeping it the way it is.”
District 7 currently has two representatives for the towns of Hinsdale, Humphrey, Ischua, Olean and Portville. The city of Olean currently has three legislators.
In Hinsdale, Supervisor Jeffrey VanDeCarr said the town board discussed it and is not in favor of the current redistricting plan that puts Hinsdale in with the city of Olean.
The towns have different needs than the city, VanDeCarr said. “For the towns, the two biggest things are maintaining roads and public safety, while one of the really important things for the City of Olean is economic development.”
VanDeCarr said he was concerned that there would not be a legislator living in a rural town representing the legislative district. “How would you compete with the population center?”
On the other hand, VanDeCarr, who assisted on the last county legislature redistricting plan in 2011, said, “It’s not an easy task.” One thing that plan strived to do, he said, was to combine communities of interest. He’s not sure this new plan does that.
Ischua Supervisor Jeff Goodyear echoed the comments of his counterpart in Hinsdale. “Our town is getting moved into an 11-town district. That covers a lot of territory.” It adds 40 to 50 square miles to each legislators’ area to represent, he added.
“How does someone from the small town of Ischua run for county office in that big of a district?” Goodyear asked. “I don’t see how we gain from this district. We’re going to get lost in the shuffle with neighboring towns.”
For his part, Legislator Kip Morrow, R-Portville, said, “I don’t think it’s that bad” of the redistricting plan. He said he thought someone from the district from outside of the city of Olean could be elected.
“I kind of like cutting down on the number of legislators,” Morrow said. “People are always telling me there are too many legislators, that government is too big.”
LONE DEMOCRAT OPPOSED
In the last redistricting, the legislature went from 21 members to 17. Republicans control 16 of the 17 seats — Salamanca Democrat David Koch is the only minority member on the county legislature.
In its new district, the city of Salamanca would also have seven Republican-dominated towns: Salamanca, Little Valley, Mansfield, Napoli, Conewango, Randolph and South Valley.
Koch plans to vote against the redistricting. He was criticized by Legislature Chairman Howard Van Rensselaer, R-Randolph, for not presenting a Democratic redistricting plan.
Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, brought the redistricting plan to the attention of town boards in District 7, where he serves with Morrow.
“I think (the redistricting plan) needs to be reconsidered,” Snyder said. “I don’t think it’s good for some of the towns.” The city of Olean makes up two-thirds of the population of the district.
“This is the district that is impacted the most,” Snyder said. “The towns in the southeast corner lumped in with the City of Olean.”
Snyder observed that in the northeast corner of the county, the new District 2 would have 11 towns and three villages. “The smaller towns are going to have a tough time getting attention,” he said.
Other opposition is coming from the village of Portville and towns of Ellicottville, Leon and Great Valley, Snyder said.
“A lot of people are upset about (redistricting),” said Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi. “Not just Democrats, but Republicans, too.”
Puglisi observed that redistricting does not pit any current county legislators against each other in the new district. That is why it was proposed, he said, to draw enough votes to pass.
REDISTRICTING TIMETABLE
If the redistricting plan is not approved by the end of July, it cannot get on the November ballot for a public referendum
If it is not approved before the end of the month, county lawmakers would run in the existing districts for new four-year terms. That could force a lawsuit demanding weighted voting for the next four years. Because the population of the districts changed in the 2020 census, existing districts are no longer certified as one person, one vote.
The redistricting is designed to equalize each legislators’ voting power.
There has been a lack of public input, Puglisi added. “They left no time to consider public remarks. It’s a major shift in representation. I encourage people to attend the public hearing Wednesday at 5 p.m.”
Dan Brown, the Great Valley supervisor and chairman of the Cattaraugus County Supervisors Association, said he emailed supervisors information on the redistricting plan on Friday.
“I wanted them to look at it and get their opinion,” Brown said. “I’m against it and our town board members are against it. I plan to speak out about it on Wednesday. The people had no time to respond.”