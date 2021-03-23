WELLSVILLE — He grew up in Wellsville during the Great Depression and remembers well hoeing and pulling weeds in his family’s backyard garden.
Don Avery, 84, is now turning that memory into a practical and economical way to grow food almost anywhere.
Avery graduated from Wellsville High in 1955, and while he still has some old friends in the area, most of his life has been lived far away from the fields, backyard gardens and rural nature of Western New York.
But, about seven months ago, Avery woke up after dreaming about weeding his parent’s garden with an idea that can provide a solution for growing food in small, inhospitable areas — his vertical growth apparatus.
Avery is no stranger to having great ideas — in the 1970s he helped develop the Pringles potato chip can, which gives the crispy spud chips an 18-month shelf life.
“When I was a kid, we had a garden and I remember canning and preserving those vegetables that not only fed us but fed others in the family and the neighborhood ... and whoever needed food,” he said. “When I woke up with the idea for the vertical growth apparatus, I knew it could solve a lot of problems when it came to growing food and feeding people.”
So, in his Bonita Springs, Florida home, Avery went to work putting his idea down on paper and designing it to fit in small places with limited tillable soil and water. His Grow Plants Anywhere business has two patents on the idea for his growing apparatus
“It is a pretty simple design, and it can be custom made,” he said. “It lets you grow food anywhere. It is designed for people who have little space. You can put it on a mountainside, in the Everglades or in the driveway. In a 5-foot by 5-foot space, you can grow more food than you can in a 100-foot spot.”
Plants grown in Avery’s system don’t need complex equipment, high energy consumption and maintenance — the system uses minimal soil, water and nutrients. The vertical growth apparatus, or VGA, comes with a drip irrigation system and can be assembled easily.
It is so easy that Avery has placed his invention in local schools to help students learn about food production.
The VGA is custom-designed for virtually any space such as a home lenoi, apartment balcony, porch, school space or community garden. It can be as high and wide as required and productive in any environment.
Avery added that the VGA is also good for older gardeners who no longer want to or can get down in the dirt on their hands and knees. The VGA allows them to stay on their feet.
“As we have witnessed with the recent pandemic supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables can be disrupted when governments close borders and markets close down or limit access,” Avery said. “This system provides the peace of mind that comes with the ability to grow your own food.”
The cost of the VGA can range from $400 to $1,000 depending on the number of sections. Avery said it is being marketed from its headquarters in Florida. For more information, go to www.growplantseverywhere.com or call (239) 821-3902.