BELMONT — Long-time volunteer and civic leader Mike Johnsen has been recognized for his many contributions to Allegany County.
A New Jersey native, Johnsen served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-69 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence (CVA62). After military service, he worked for Motorola Communications and Electronics until retirement in 1995. He then formed technology firm Johnsen Associates and headed that business until its sale in 2005.
In 1995, Johnsen moved to the Town of Grove with his wife, Nancy, and immediately became active in his new community. For 16 years, he served as Grove supervisor and continues to serve on the town’s Assessment Review Board. For 22 years, he served on the Board of Directors for Noyes Memorial Hospital including two years as chairman. For many years he was also a member of the Nunda Rotary Club and Canaseraga Lions Club.
A father of two, Johnson was an active participant in both Cub Scouts with his son Eric and in Indian Princess with his daughter Michelle.
He has further contributed to the community through service on numerous advisory boards and agencies, including the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, the county Comprehensive Plan Committee and Implementation Group, as well as the Telecommunications Development Board.
Upon unanimous approval of the Board of Legislators, Johnsen addressed the group and said, “This is a bit overwhelming. I’ve always believed that if you see something you can do for your friends and neighbors, you should do it. That’s probably why I ended up doing all of this stuff. This is much appreciated. Unexpected, but much appreciated. Thank you.”