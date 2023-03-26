Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her fiscal year 2024 executive budget proposal Feb. 1 in the Red Room at the State Capitol.

 Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — Government watchdog groups are calling on New York lawmakers to reject Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push for "unilateral" borrowing and spending powers.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a coalition of groups urged lawmakers to strip provisions from the proposed state budget that they claim would give the governor "broad, unilateral spending and borrowing authorities that are unnecessary and fiscally risky."

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social