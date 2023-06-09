ALFRED — IMPACT: Friends Improving Allegany County Trails Inc. was awarded a $7,396 matching grant from the Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program to replace a 30-foot bridge.
The bridge on Trail 2 on the West Almond Trail System in Phillips Creek State Forest will be built in partnership with Alfred State College Building Trades and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The grant also includes funding to install two trail counters for data collection on nearby trails. IMPACT raised an additional $2,650 in matching funds from Saputo Dairy, Community Bank and the Allegany County Area Foundation for a total project cost of $10,046.
The grant is one of 28 awards totaling $1.8 million for organizations dedicated to the stewardship and promotion of New York’s state parks and historic sites, trails and public lands. The grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, a statewide non-profit organization, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
The West Almond Trail System project will provide a stream crossing for hikers, trail runners, cross country skiers, snowshoers and equestrians. The bridge will support ski trail grooming equipment used during winter months.
IMPACT president Glenn Gebhard said, “This bridge will make ski trail grooming and skiing much easier on Trail 2. The trail counters will allow us to quantify trail use throughout the year as well."