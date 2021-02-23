ALBANY (TNS) — Eleven members of the state Democratic Committee have offered a resolution to have their organization vote to formally censure Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for what they claim was his attempt to deceive the public and the Legislature about the number of fatalities in New York's nursing homes due to the coronavirus.
The Times Union of Albany reported that the resolution states:
"The Cuomo administration repeatedly stymied and refused to comply with requests for information regarding COVID-19 in nursing homes from the New York state Senateand Assembly ... (and) admitted to legislators that its lack of cooperation with the aforementioned information requests was due to fear of political accountability from the public and legal accountability due to an investigation by the United States Department of Justice."
The resolution also criticized Cuomo for recent alleged verbal attack of Queens Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, saying the governor had "inappropriately threatened members of the Legislature with retribution if they do not cease examining the nursing home tragedy and working towards accountability."
Patrick Nelson, a village trustee in Saratoga County, is among the small group that announced the resolution Monday. Seven other signers of the censure resolution are from New York City.
"This is not connected to my employment and is only in my capacity as a state committee member," said Nelson, who is a state Senate aide. "It doesn't reflect the view of the Senate or any member. I'm standing solely on my own two feet with my part in this."
Emilia Decaudin, a state committee member and Queens County Democratic district leader, said actions have consequences.
"I consider it my responsibility as a representative of the Democrats in my community to hold members of our party accountable, from city council up to the governor," she said.
Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, deferred comment to state Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs.
"I always advise the state committee that the purpose of the state committee is to recruit and nominate candidates for state office and to assist in the campaigns to elect Democrats," Jacobs said. "That's our job. When we get into other issues, as members often like to do, I think it is a distraction. These are matters that the Legislature and governor's office are handling."
Jacobs noted there has been similar political unrest in the Republican Party with state parties across the nation trying to censure Republican elected officials who opposed former President Donald J. Trump.
"It's the job of the voters to make those determinations, not individuals who are looking to jump into a situation ... maybe search for some relevance. I don't agree with it."
Jacobs said there is "overwhelming support generally for the governor" in the state Democratic Committee, which has about 450 members.
The resolution put forth by the group of 11 committee members also accuses Cuomo of conduct unbecoming his office, including an alleged "failure to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19 ... (and) covering up of the number of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes."
Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, D-Tarrytown, urged fellow Democrats in the Legislature to take up a Cuomo censure resolution during a private virtual conference meeting Monday.
“It is time to draft and discuss a censure resolution," he said. "The governor had withheld information in defiance of legislative requests, which appeared to be part of a cover-up of the fatal results of his intentional strategy of prematurely returning sick COVID from hospitals to nursing homes, who were unprepared to take them."
He said the nursing homes felt pressured to do so because they’re heavily reliant on government funding streams, particularly Medicaid to provide care for nursing home residents.