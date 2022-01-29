BRADFORD, Pa. — Kane-area native James L. Uber has been missing in action since Oct. 8, 1918, and the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in France in World War I.
However, since his dog tag made its way to the Pennsylvania National Guard Museum in 2019, a group of volunteers have a pretty good idea of where the young corporal is buried.
Robert Laplander and Mike Cunha of Doughboy M.I.A. have done the research, combed volumes of historical records, maps and photos, and even visited France, walking the ground of that deadly battle of more than
a century ago.
A death statement uncovered through research read that Uber was struck in the temple about 11 a.m. Oct. 8, 1918, by a “(machine gun) bullet. He lived about 15 minutes and was on his way to dressing station when he died. His body was taken care of and buried by a detail from Co. B, 112th Inf.”
Laplander explained information from World War I is hard to track down. A massive fire in 1973 at the National Personnel Records Center destroyed much of the information.
“They didn’t throw anything away,” he said, adding that officials have been trying to rebuild the records ever since. “There is no list of what was salvaged and what was not.”
Uber’s file is thought to be among the lost. Laplander has a copy of his “grave location blank,” which is filled out by whoever oversees the burial of the lost soldier. Uber’s didn’t give the grave’s specific location.
When someone died in battle, they were buried in “private cemeteries,” of which about 1,700 were identified by the end of the war. The soldier’s dog tags were separated, one stayed with the body and one went on a makeshift grave marker.
It is Uber’s grave marker tag that Laplander believes was found and returned to the U.S.
The remains of most soldiers were retrieved and taken home. However, many of the burial spots were lost to time.
“There was still heavy fighting in that area for a few days after (Uber) was killed,” Laplander said. The marker was likely separated from the grave.
Because Uber’s remains were not located, he did not have a casualty record. So researchers looked for files of others who were killed in the same location during that battle “to give us more clues of what happened to those guys.”
A volunteer in their group lives in France, and has found maps and photos to help the search. Using Google Maps and photos taken by the Signal Corps in the 1930s, they were able to map out the area where Uber would have been killed.
Using plat books and all the information they were able to find, the volunteers marked everything on maps to show where people were buried, including the bodies of five unknown soldiers.
They were able to track down the young man in France who originally located Uber’s dog tag, and he showed them where he found it.
Then the volunteers went to France and took a look for themselves. They met with the mayor of the town and with a representative of the Ministry of Culture of France and were able to walk the site of the battlefield.
“Now we had even more of a starting point to look at,” Laplander said. Using information from files of other men who died in the vicinity, he was able to narrow the list down to four possible names for three sets of unknown remains that were found there.
Uber may have been one of them.
“We believe that Jim was picked up as an unknown and that his tag was not with his body,” Laplander said. “We’re about 75-percent sure that he’s buried as an unknown in the Meuse-Argonne Cemetery.”
Cunha said there are 486 unknown soldiers in that cemetery.
And that is as far as the Doughboy M.I.A. have been able to take the case, as the National Personnel Records Center has been essentially closed since the pandemic began.
“All the paperwork having to do with the unknowns, all of it is missing,” Laplander said. It may have burned in the 1973 fire, but Laplander is hopeful it is sitting somewhere, mislabeled, and may someday be recovered.
The search for Cpl. James Uber is suspended, Laplander said, “we’re not investigating it anymore until we can find the paperwork.”
Cunha said Doughboy M.I.A. is going back to France in August to investigate more cases.
“It’s not always about recovery,” he said. “Commemoration is the number one thing for us.”
Meanwhile, Uber has not been forgotten. The Ludlow American Legion is the James Uber Post 489, and a distant cousin of his was tracked down in Tennessee.