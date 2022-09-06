OLEAN — A new housing project will have a formal groundbreaking today, but work at the State Street Apartments has already begun.
Officials with CDS Life Transitions, Inc., which is planning a $16 million redevelopment of the former Market Basket warehouse at 422 E. State St., will break ground on 46 new apartments during a ceremony this afternoon. State officials reported that legislative and executive branch officials will attend, as well as city officials.
Site work has already begun, including demolition and clean-up operations.
The development would include extensive interior renovations, but the facade will remain mostly unchanged. Internally, the building will be split into 22 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments, while some community areas will also be created. Officials previously told the Times Herald that the apartments would be set up to allow for conversion to handicapped-accessible units relatively easily.
Announced in December, a pair of state programs set aside $7.5 million to assist the redevelopment effort. A $3.5 million award was announced in December through the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. A $4 million allocation from the state Homes and Community Renewal’s Multifamily Finance RFP was announced less than a week later.
The nonprofit previously sought competitive tax credits and private investments, as well as an allocation from the city’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, but was unsuccessful before December.
The proposal first came forward in 2018. Originally eyeing the former West Penn Hardwoods warehouse site, developers later turned to the former Market Basket distribution site owned by Cyndale of New York Inc.
While the project would be non-taxable as CDS is a nonprofit organization, an agreement was penned with the city in 2019 for CDS to pay the equivalent of the site’s city property taxes.
Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property Services records indicate the sale of 422 E. State St., the former Market Basket warehouse, closed July 8 for $500,000. The previous owner, Cyndale of New York, is owned by the Smith family of Worth W. Smith Co. fame.
A second property — 115 Fulton St., formerly owned by Romauld L. Mangalsingh — was also closed on that day for $81,000.
