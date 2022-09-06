State Street Apartments Rendering

An artist’s rendering of the State Street Apartments, which break ground today.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — A new housing project will have a formal groundbreaking today, but work at the State Street Apartments has already begun.

Officials with CDS Life Transitions, Inc., which is planning a $16 million redevelopment of the former Market Basket warehouse at 422 E. State St., will break ground on 46 new apartments during a ceremony this afternoon. State officials reported that legislative and executive branch officials will attend, as well as city officials.

