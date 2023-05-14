ALFRED — Alfred University alumnus Dr. Robert L. Johnson delivered Saturday’s keynote address at the University’s 187th commencement, telling graduates that while their time at Alfred has instilled in them goals and prepared them for success, they will face challenges that will come from serendipitous turns in their life’s journey.
Johnson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Alfred University in 1968, knows this lesson well. After graduating from Alfred, he pursued his goal of becoming a pediatrician.
“When I graduated, I knew that I was going into medical school,” he said. “I knew that eventually I would spend my life doing what I realized I loved the most — providing care to the most vulnerable among us — as a pediatrician. And my dreams were realized.”
In 1972, he earned a medical degree from the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rutgers New Jersey Medical School) and four years later opened up a medical practice.
Today, Johnson is dean of the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark and interim dean of the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J. In addition to being the only medical school dean serving at two schools simultaneously, he is one of only a handful of African Americans serving as medical school deans.
As professor of pediatrics and director of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, his clinical expertise and research focus on adolescent physical and mental health, adolescent HIV, adolescent violence, adolescent sexuality, health equity and family strengthening.
In 1972, Johnson co-founded The Door, a program aimed at helping a diverse and growing population of disconnected adolescents gain the resources needed to succeed in school, work, and life. He created the New Jersey Medical School’s Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine and served as a member of policy boards for the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control, Health Resources and Services Administration, Association of American Medical Colleges, and American Academy of Pediatrics.
Johnson cited three “serendipitous occurrences” that significantly changed the trajectory of his career.
The first, which he referred to as “the power of yes,” happened in the mid-1980s, when Johnson was working at The Door. One of his patients there was suffering from a respiratory infection that would not respond to available treatments. Soon after, the patient would die from the mysterious illness.
“All my knowledge, all that I had gained in all my training was not enough. I could have settled back and accepted defeat,” he recalled. “Instead, I said yes. I said yes to engaging in clinical research to understanding this new mysterious malady, I said yes to finding new diagnostic tools and new treatments. I said yes to finding methods to prevent infection, illness and death.
“Of course, the illness was HIV/AIDS and my ‘yes’ lead me to join with many other healthcare providers and scientists throughout the worldwide effort defeat HIV.”
Johnson; Gregory Connors, ’92, a member of the Alfred University Board of Trustees and Board Chair Emeritus; and Ann Moskowitz, an Alfred University Life Trustee, were awarded honorary degrees Saturday.
Johnson received a Doctor of Science degree, honoris causa, for his career in medicine.
Connors, who has served on the Alfred University Board of Trustees since 2008, including as Board Chair from 2017-22, received a Doctor of Law degree, honoris causa.
A 1993 Alfred University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science (minor in business), Connors earned a law degree from Ohio Northern University in 1995. He is co-founder of and partner in the law firm Connors & Ferris LLP, which specializes in workers’ compensation, social security disability and personal injury claims.
Over the years, Connors has remained a dedicated supporter of Alfred University. His philanthropy was instrumental to the renovation of Openhym, a residence hall that has been renamed in honor of Greg’s family. His gifts have also improved our athletic facilities. He and his family funded construction of the Connors Family Pavilion, a gathering place overlooking Yunevich Stadium, as well as provided support for a new scoreboard named in honor of Bob ’66 and Pat Codispoti.
Moskowitz, a Life Trustee at Alfred who served on the Board from 2017-21, received a Doctor of Humane Letters degree, honoris causa. Moskowitz and her late husband, longtime Trustee Joel Moskowitz, ’61, were dedicated supporters of initiatives aimed at improving student life at Alfred University, particularly in the area of residence life.
In 1967 Joel and Ann co-founded Ceradyne, Inc., an advanced technical ceramic company which manufactured and marketed ceramics for the industrial, aerospace, defense, medical, and electronic markets until it was sold to 3M in 2012. Joel served as Ceradyne’s company president and chairman of the board with the support of Ann, who worked as the company’s first IT professional.
Ann and Joel created two special interest houses on the Alfred University campus: Joel’s House, a 22-bed residence hall constructed in 2004; and Ann’s House, a 48-bed residence hall constructed in 2009. A 2019 gift from Ann supported renovations to Reimer Hall, which was renamed Moskowitz Hall. In 2022, Ann’s gift of $1 million funded renovations to The Brick residence Hall, a project which was completed just prior to the start of the 2022-23 academic year. This year, Ann has provided further support for improvements to our Welcome Center/Alumni Hall.
Addressing their classmates were 2023 Marlin Miller Outstanding Senior Award recipients Knox VanRenselaar of Amsterdam, a double major who earned bachelor’s degrees in history and theater (minor in adolescent education) in December 2022, and Owen Nelson, a materials science and engineering major from Amherst.
Winners of the Marlin Miller Outstanding Senior Award are chosen based on scholarship, extracurricular achievement, personal character and conduct, and nominations by faculty, students, staff, or alumni. The award was established to honor Alfred University alumnus Marlin Miller ’54, H ’89, H ’19 one of Alfred University’s most generous supporters. Miller has been a member of Alfred University’s Board of Trustees since 1972.
Alfred University President Mark Zupan closed Commencement by echoing Johnson’s advice to say “Yes!” Zupan said students’ willingness to embrace the positive lay behind what he had observed through the post-Covid school year: “A sense of joy on our campus.” He further encouraged graduates to embrace that joy by “saying ‘Yes,’ pursuing excellence, finding joy. You’ve done that because of what you’ve lived through.”