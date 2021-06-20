OLEAN — Bruce Gross, stock clerk for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has retired after 14 years of service.
Gross originally joined Cutco in April 1982 and worked for the company until January 1985. He rejoined Cutco on Jan. 11, 2010 as an auto machine grinder in Dept. 3. He was also a maintenance trainee, master mechanic, die maker and sports knife assembler before accepting his most recent position on April 18, 2019.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gross lives in Eldred with his wife, Lois. They have a daughter, Megan, and a son, Collin.